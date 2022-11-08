Jiang Qing (left) and Zhou Enlai (right) are flirting on horseback.

Many historians believe thatJiang QingYesZhou EnlaiThe last and most vicious enemy of my life. After Zhou’s death, Jiang Qing showed a red sweater on the collar of Zhou’s body, refused to take off his hat, and instructed the imperial literati to attack Zhou with innuendo in the newspaper, with the tendency of whipping the corpse. However, Zhou and Jiang also had a secret past, what kind of love and hatred did the two have, and finally changed from secret love to deep hatred?

Jiang Zhou’s flirting incident

On July 10, 1937, thinking about work in Mao’s cave, Mao invited Zhou to give a speech at the Central Party School on his behalf, and Jiang Qing, who was so bored at home, must go with him. Due to the rising water of the Yanhe River, I could not drive, so I rode on horseback. The path was narrow, Jiang Qing rode his horse galloping ahead, and Zhou Enlai followed closely. Unexpectedly, Jiang Qing suddenly reined in his horse and made an appearance. Zhou’s horse was suddenly frightened, his hind legs stood upright, and Zhou Enlai fell off his horse’s back. He hit a rock cliff, causing a comminuted fracture of the lower end of his right elbow and forearm.

How could Zhou Enlai, who is a superb equestrian, fall so miserably? After the Cultural Revolution, someone traced this incident and interpreted it as Jiang Qing harboring resentment towards Zhou and deliberately resorting to tricks to give him a slap in the face. Actually not true. Jiang Qing had just entered Mao’s tent, and he had no foundation, and he didn’t even stay hot in the nest. How dare he deliberately use means to Vice Chairman Zhou? What’s more, she admires Zhou Enlai’s “gentleman’s style” very much, how can there be a shadow of “resentment”? Judging from the age and common sense, she just wanted to shake the kung fu of the horse, show her heroic appearance, and leave a good impression on Zhou.

By the time the guards arrived, Zhou had already got up from where he fell, his face pale, cold sweat broke out, and blood soaked his clothes, but he didn’t say a word of reproach. Zhou Enlai paid a huge price for this. He couldn’t straighten his right arm for life, and he couldn’t use any force, which was equivalent to losing half of his hand.



Zhou (right) has been unable to straighten his right arm for the rest of his life, nor to exert any force, which is equivalent to losing half of his hand.

All publications about the CCP’s “party and state leaders” must be reported to the CCP Central Literature Research Office or the CCP Central Party History Research Office for “review”. But from the deleted parts, it can still be seen: Jiang Qing rode his horse galloping, Zhou Enlai followed closely, Zhou fell off his horse, and stood up with his smashed right arm, and the guards hurried to catch up. It can be seen that they are all far behind, only Zhou and Jiang are leading the charge. If it is not Bima, how can the guards not follow closely behind?

Obviously, the review agency saw the flirtatious flavor in this story, but Jiang Qing’s reputation was too bad later, it was inconvenient for people to know that she and Zhou had played like this, which would damage the party’s deliberately smeared image of the prime minister.

Jiang Qing asked Mao to learn from Zhou



Jiang Qing (left) wanted Mao Zedong (right) to learn from Zhou and get rid of his rude peasant nature, which made Mao very angry.

Quan Yanchi, a writer who has interviewed a large number of staff around Mao Zedong, recounted that in Yan’an, “Jiang Qing liked to be close to Zhou Enlai, and all the guards of the year knew about this situation.” Li Yinqiao, Mao’s chief of guards, said that Jiang Qing admired Zhou Enlai very much, and often treated him with disgust. People around him said that Zhou had a good temperament, was courteous, and was personable. She also hoped that Mao Zedong would learn from Zhou and get rid of his rude peasant nature, which made Mao very angry.

Kartunova, a Russian woman who worked as a translator when Jiang Qing was recovering in Su, wrote a memoir, “I Translate for Jiang Qing,” and also talked about Jiang Qing’s admiration for Zhou Enlai: “One day Jiang Qing asked me inexplicably if he wanted to meet Zhou Enlai. Of course I thought, who would miss such a rare opportunity? The next day Zhou was coming for lunch, and Jiang Qing invited me to come on time. I was there on time, but Zhou Enlai had already left and his schedule was full.” Then “That time Jiang Qing emotionally talked about Zhou Enlai’s past.”

Jiang Qing, who was 25 years old at the time, had been in love for a long time, and finally married Mao, who was 21 years older than her. Although the two fell in love completely voluntarily without a trace of reluctance, after all, there was a shadow of the combination of youth and power. If Mao was not the leader of the Communist Party of China, it is hard to imagine that she would fall in love with this southern bun with a thick rural Hunan accent, long greasy hair, hot temper, smoking, tea, chili and fatty meat, and often unable to poop. Zhou had traveled to the East, Western Europe, and the Soviet Union… He was very attractive to Jiang Qing, who grew up in the north, has an open personality and is fanciful, likes to read foreign novels, and has a background in the literary world. As a public lover, Zhou is of course the object of Jiang Qing’s admiration.

Zhou Zhujiang sits firmly in the main palace

Zhou Enlai, in his own words, called Jiang Qing, “I have done my best with my benevolence and righteousness.” When Jiang Gang entered Mao’s cave, it aroused criticism from high-level parties, who believed that Mao, as the leader of the party, would give him “nine children in ten years” He Zizhen Drive away, and openly live with a Shanghai movie star, what is the etiquette? Only a very small number of people supported the union of Mao and Jiang, and Zhou Enlai was one of them. There is also Kang Sheng, who provided investigations from the special agent system to prove that Jiang Qing “behaved innocently” in the White District. Although He Long also threatened, “Chairman Dangtang, what do you think of a woman!” But the real strong supporter was Zhou. It was he who reconciled the opinions of all parties and opposed all opinions, which became a good thing for them both.

In August 1945, Mao Zedong went to Chongqing to negotiate. This was Jiang Qing’s first public appearance as the first lady of the CCP. In order to legalize this identity, Zhou Enlai held a grand wedding for Mao and Jiang at Zhang Zhizhong’s apartment. There are countless lovers after He Zizhen and Mao, Jiang still holds the position of Madam Mao, which is not unrelated to the influence of the wedding arranged by Zhou that year.



Mao gave in and agreed with He Zizhen (left) to return to his side, and Jiang Qing (right) went to Zhou Enlai’s place to cry.

In 1947, He Zizhen urged her daughter Jiaojiao to return from the Soviet Union with Wang Jiaxiang and his wife, and temporarily lived in Harbin. Jiang Qing was very nervous. Because the first chapter of the “Three Chapters of the Covenant” that she had accepted was, “Mao Zedong and He Zizhen’s husband and wife relationship is still in existence, but when it is not officially terminated, Jiang Qing cannot pretend to be Mrs. Mao Zedong.” They were “not officially lifted”.

In the winter of 1948, He Yi, the younger sister of He Zizhen and the widow of Mao Zedong’s younger brother (Mao Zetan), found Mao Zedong, arguing to seek justice for her sister. Mao relented and agreed with He Zizhen to return to his side, saying, “Let’s do it according to the old Chinese tradition!” Jiang Qing felt the threat of being a “little wife” or even being dismissed, and ran to Zhou Enlai to cry. Zhou once again lent a helping hand and made a decision in the name of the organization not to allow He Zizhen to meet.

He Yi picked up her sister and niece Jiaojiao in Harbin and took the train to Shanhaiguan, where she was threatened with expulsion from the party by two men who claimed to be “people from the Organization Department” and prevented them from going to Shijiazhuang. As a result, He Zizhen was arranged to go to Shenyang, and He Yi took Jiaojiao to see Mao Zedong. Jiaojiao later changed her name to Li Min from Jiang Qing’s real surname, further confirming Jiang Qing’s stepmother status. Due to Zhou Enlai’s careful deployment, He Zizhen never had the opportunity to go to Beijing to restore. It was not until the Lushan Conference in 1959 that under the secret arrangement of Fang Zhichun, the husband of the widow of Mao Zemin’s other brother (Mao Zemin) and the governor of Jiangxi Province, He was taken to the mountain from Shanghai to meet Mao, who had been separated for 20 years. , is also the last side. At this time, He Zizhen was already an old woman with gorgeous hair, haggard face, and slow language. She was not attractive at all. Even Mao was secretly surprised: “How did she become like this?”



Jiang Qing (left) and Zhou Enlai (right). The above are all pictures from the Internet)

The love and hatred between Jiang Zhou

In “The Soldier Yongsheng – The Prequel of General Huang Yongsheng, Former Chief of the General Staff of the People’s Liberation Army” (p539∼540), there is this passage:

“…There was a Politburo meeting, and there were important issues to be studied. Before it started, Jiang Qing made a fuss: ‘Premier, you have to help me solve a serious problem, or something big will happen!’ Zhou Enlai asked: ‘Comrade Jiang Qing What serious matter do you have?’ Jiang Qing said: ‘The toilet in my room is too cold to use now. It’s too cold. As soon as I go to the toilet, I catch a cold. When I catch a cold, I can’t go to see the chairman. I’m afraid of infecting the chairman. I’m seriously ill. Isn’t this a serious problem?’ Zhou Enlai, what should I do? I’ll send someone to take a look after the meeting? Jiang Qing quit, saying that you have no revolutionary feelings for me, the prime minister, and the class enemy wants me to die soon! Zhou Enlai There is no way, the meeting will not open, and I will take a few of us to Jiang Qing’s place, facing Jiang Qing’s toilet, holding my chin with my hand, looking this way, looking at that, but I can’t think of a way. , and finally said, Comrade Jiang Qing, is this good? We don’t have a technology to heat the gasket of this toilet, but we can wrap the gasket with something warm, and then wrap it with a soft cloth outside, it can be temporarily It was solved. Jiang Qing saw that there was really no other way, so he agreed. Zhou Enlai immediately called the Central Office to send someone to do it well.”

Kang Sheng, especially Chen Boda, had gone too far in his public praise of Jiang Qing, and Zhou Enlai also stood up to “learn and pay tribute to Comrade Jiang Qing”. Both Kang and Chen took refuge in Mao and ascended to high positions by figuring out Mao’s ideas. And Zhou Gong is a high-ranking person, galloping in the political arena for decades, and his influence is all over the world. Why should he express his sincerity to Jiang Qing? Scholars who study the Cultural Revolution often only record the “villain characters” that are officially defined by the classics, such as Kang and Chen, and secretly cut and hide the remarks of Zhou, a “good prime minister” who has been deliberately glorified, so that people can forget history. the truth, forget how Zhou Enlai raised his arms numbly in front of the Great Hall of the People and shouted: “I will defend Comrade Jiang Qing to the death!”

Time flies, life is like a song; love and hatred are all jokes. These pasts between Jiang Qing and Zhou Enlai, along with bloody movements, struggles, and the chaotic private lives of senior officials, eventually turned into distorted use and hatred.

Reference: “True and False Zhou Enlai”

“Soldiers Yongsheng – The Prequel of General Huang Yongsheng, Former Chief of Staff of the People’s Liberation Army”

