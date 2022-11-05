Home Entertainment “Joker: Folie à Deux” sequel film “Joker: Folie à Deux” officially announced to start filming at the end of the year | HYPEBEAST
"Joker: Folie à Deux" sequel film "Joker: Folie à Deux" officially announced to start filming at the end of the year

"Joker: Folie à Deux" sequel film officially announced to start filming at the end of the year

Since the announcement of the sequel “Joker: Folie à Deux” starring Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” has released information such as the release date and Lady Gaga’s appearance. This time we welcome the great news that the film will officially start shooting in December. information.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, director Todd Phillips has confirmed that filming will begin in December, echoing previous rumors that a sequel is “expected to start before next year,” and fans are excited.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” may use the “Arkham Asylum” where Joker and Harley Quinn (Harley Quinn) meet as the main scene, deeply depicting the love and entanglement between the two; if everything progresses No delays, the film will be released on October 4, 2024, fans may wish to pay attention to more relevant information.

