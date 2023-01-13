Source title: Xue Zhiqian and Guo Congming perform “Exhausted” MV, black and white colors present the ultimate aesthetics of opposites

Created by the cutting-edge director Sisi, the MV for the emotional single "Exhausted" jointly performed by powerful musician Joker Xue and singer Guo Congming is officially launched. The single was included in Joker Xue's 11th album "Extraterrestrial Objects". After two years, it was released as a surprise. It is undoubtedly Joker Xue's best "New Year gift" to fans. Black and white light and dark double extreme contrast imagery turns virtual into reality to show the ultimate expressive force Xue Zhiqian and Guo Congming's single "Exhaustion" was released in December 2020. After two years, the MV will finally meet with you at the beginning of 2023. This time, the new director Sisi will use a unique perspective and montage techniques to show you The self-examination and inner entanglement expressed in the song are clearly presented. The overall MV is presented in black and white tones, combined with the creative technique full of imagery, the characters and the picture are integrated into it, turning the virtual into reality, and perfectly displaying the inner image in front of the audience. There is only one beam of light on the road, only Xue Zhiqian walks in the opposite direction, and beside him, countless people who are in the light but still entangled and entangled in the darkness pass by one after another, just like facing the dark and real us , the corner of light can only shine on us from time to time, even if we are wrapped in darkness, we will not succumb to the darkness and sink, that is the only answer to salvation and self-salvation. The fusion of people and scenes renders tough emotions and self-confrontation breaks the shackles of darkness The MV strengthens the conflict between black and white light and dark, and slowly renders the emotion of the song through high-contrast contrast. In the MV, Xue Zhiqian and Guo Congming are full of power to interpret the fighting spirit of spirit and soul. Whether it is the resistance when retrograde, or the loud singing that never gives up in the cardboard box, the eyes hidden behind the light are tenacious and persistent, portraying the unyielding heart Desire, apart from the emotional expression of the characters, there are also buildings with different meanings in the MV, which together with the changes of light and shadow create a strong and extended sense of space. emotional perception. Whether it is the director, Xue Zhiqian, or Guo Congming, they are all telling the core of the song in this way. There are always people who are stuck in the dark. Their resistance and unyielding may not be stubborn enough, but the courage and fortitude in their souls are uncompromising Persistence, selflessness, tenacity, confrontation with self, is the dawn of dawn!

