Jokes about a talented driver have to be admired (Figure) Humor | Crazy | Einstein | Humor and Jokes

A talented driver, you have to admire him.

NeuropathyIn the hospital, a doctor wanted to know how the patients were recovering, so he took a pen, drew a door on the wall, and said to all the patients: “Whoever can open this door, I will let him out.” “.

At this time, all the psychopaths swarmed up, and only one neuropathy did not come forward to open the door. The doctor secretly rejoiced, thinking that his treatment was finally effective, so the doctor stepped forward and asked:

“Why don’t you go up and open the door?”

The psychopath glanced at the doctor and said, “Shh… I have the key…!”

kiss

There is a couple in the park who are talking about love.

The girl said coquettishly, “I have a toothache!”

The boy then kissed the girl and asked, “Does it still hurt?”

The girl said: “It doesn’t hurt anymore!”

After a while the girl said coquettishly again: “My neck hurts!”

The boy kissed the girl’s neck again, and asked, “Does it still hurt this time?”

The girl said happily: “It doesn’t hurt anymore!”

An old man next to him stood and watched for a long time, and finally couldn’t help but stepped forward and asked: “Young man, you are too powerful, can you cure hemorrhoids?”

good son

There was an old man of Italian descent living in New Jersey who wanted to grow tomatoes like he used to. But the ground is very hard and it is very difficult to dig. The son who helped him in previous years is now in prison again.

The old man wrote a letter to his son describing his difficulties:

dear son:

I’m sad because I can’t grow tomatoes this year. I am too old to dig a vegetable garden. If you are still at home, you will help me dig like before.

A few days later, his son wrote back:

Dad, don’t dig. The body was buried in the vegetable garden.

At four o’clock in the morning the next day, the FBI and the local police all dispatched and dug up the vegetable garden but did not find the body. They apologized to the old man and left.

On the same day, the old man received another letter from his son:

Dad, now you can grow tomatoes! In the current situation, this is the greatest help I can give you.

Adaptability is more popular than genius

einsteinI often give speeches everywhere, so I hired a driver. Ordinary drivers usually rest in the car, but this driver is very studious, and he listened to Einstein’s lectures.

After half a year, the driver said to Einstein one day: I have learned everything you said.

Einstein laughed and said: What I said is very professional, how can you learn it well? Otherwise, tell me about it.

The driver told Einstein from the beginning to the end, and it was very good.

Einstein thought to himself: I have learned all the theories I have come up with for so long after driving for half a year. My mind was very unbalanced, so I said, “Okay, then another day you will wear my clothes to give a speech, and I will wear your clothes as a driver down below. Do you dare to do this?”

The driver said, “Okay, let’s try it.”

So one day the driver put on Einstein’s clothes and gave a speech. He gave a speech from beginning to end.

Einstein thought to himself: Hehe, the driver can’t get off the stage now.

Unexpectedly, the driver said: Your question is too simple. To prove how simple it is, I just ask my driver to answer it for you.

