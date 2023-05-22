Jolin Tsai lifted the ban on China’s singing and started a boycott wave of doing good deeds. The move was sour-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

(Taipei 22nd News) Taiwan Tianhou Last year because of not forwarding The official media CCTV’s “One China” post stated its position, and was labeled “Taiwan independence” by Chinese netizens. Weibo lost 300,000 followers overnight, advocating that the government ban her. However, it has recently been reported that Jolin Tsai will sing in China. Even the official document “Guangdong Province’s commercial performance approval decision” also leaked out, which seems to prove that she has not been banned. After the news came out, netizens reacted polarized. Some netizens voted against her sensitive position, and even launched a boycott speech on the Internet. They scolded her that “the double-faced person came to the mainland to make money again”, “it’s unfair to other artists”, etc.

Jolin Tsai’s “UGLY BEAUTY” lasted for 3 years. In January, the comeback in Taipei ended. Tickets were sold out. Overseas fans knocked on bowls wildly. Last month, she personally responded to fans on Weibo: “I’m going, stay safe and don’t worry! “Presented the restart of the world tour. In fact, she was originally going to bring this tour to China in 2020. However, due to the cancellation of the epidemic, now that the epidemic has slowed down, the tour has started again, and many fans are looking forward to it.

Recently, it has been reported that Jolin Tsai will start singing in China, and even the official document “Decision on Approval of Commercial Performances in Guangdong Province” has also flowed out. The document says “Jolin Tsai Ugly Beauty (Weird Beauty) 2023 Tour Concert” will be performed on July 7. From August 22nd to August 26th, the venues are Guangzhou Tianhe and Shenzhen. A Weibo music blogger “Music_Data” broke the news, saying that Jolin Tsai’s China tour is expected to start in July and end at the end of September, and the number of shows will not be too many.

Combing double braids and being criticized for being tender

After the news of the approval of Jolin Tsai’s concert in China was exposed, a large number of diehard fans shouted excitedly, “You are finally here, I miss you”, “The concert after 3 years is finally here”, “Money is ready! Wait for the official Netizens who don’t pay the bill insist on labeling her “Taiwan independence” and threaten to boycott, “Taiwan independence is not welcome.” Even Jolin Tsai was participating in a charity event in Beijing recently. When she heard a beep when she was using her mobile phone to pay, she immediately widened her eyes and showed a surprised expression. , was also soured, “This reaction is true and false, the acting is so exaggerated”, “Taiwan independence has never seen the world“, and some people even teased her that she is still wearing double braids at the age of 42, just like the clothes on her body: “Still pretending to be ignorant , Pretending to be cute”, but some fans explained for Jolin Tsai that “it was just surprised by swiping twice accidentally”, and it was not the first time to use mobile payment.