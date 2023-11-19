Jolin Tsai’s 2023 Single ‘OH LA LA LA’ to Bring Dopamine-Inducing Joy to Music Fans

Jolin Tsai to Release New Single “OH LA LA LA” on Major Music Platforms

Jolin Tsai, the Taiwanese pop sensation, is set to release her new single “OH LA LA LA” on all major music digital platforms at 0:00 on November 20, 2023. The song, described as the “dopamine song” of the year, is a collaboration with producer Richard Craker and is directed by the new generation director Peng Dawson.

The new single is said to embody a joyful and unrestrained melody, with a rhythm full of unrestrained joy and catchy lyrics. Jolin, known for her bold and innovative style, transforms into a working girl in the music video, following the non-stop brainwashing lyrics and a magical dance choreographed by world-class choreographer Kiel Tutin.

The song was co-written with Richard Craker, and Jolin expressed that the song captures the essence of simple happiness. She added, “OH LA LA LA in this song is what I imagine I can’t help but say when I eat satisfying food. I hope my voice can convey simple happiness to everyone.”

Despite the distance, Jolin and producer Richard Craker collaborated extensively on the production of the song. Jolin revealed that they often had to communicate and post-mix remotely, with Craker taking his computer on vacation to discuss and work on the song from London and Bangkok.

The music video, directed by Peng Dawson, is set to transform the happy melody into a surreal world of fantasy. Jolin’s portrayal as a working girl falling into a messy and fast-paced office environment, and her transformation into a queen with stunning and charming moves, adds a unique and whimsical appeal to the video.

Jolin, known for her attention to detail, was actively involved in the styling and visual elements of the music video. She expressed her hope that the MV will bring happiness and satisfaction to everyone who watches it.

Fans can look forward to the release of the “OH LA LA LA” music video on November 24th at 8pm. Stay tuned for the exciting release of Jolin Tsai’s latest single!

