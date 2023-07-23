Jolin Tsai’s Ugly Beauty World Tour Creates Magical Show at Guangzhou Station

Jolin Tsai’s Ugly Beauty World Tour Comes to a Spectacular Close in Guangzhou

Guangzhou, China – On July 22, 2023, Jolin Tsai’s highly anticipated Ugly Beauty World Tour made its final stop in Guangzhou, leaving fans in awe of its stunning visual effects and high production standards. The tour, which took nearly a year to prepare, created a truly magical experience for concertgoers.

The concert, held at Tianhe Stadium in Guangzhou, marked Jolin Tsai’s return to the city after three years and was her first challenge in an open outdoor venue. When asked about her expectations for the Guangzhou concert, Tsai expressed her excitement for the unique challenges that the open-air setting would present.

One of the highlights of the concert was the transformation of the abstract ideas behind “Ugly Beauty” into tangible visual representations. The use of giant props, elaborate stage scenery, and expertly crafted lighting effects brought Tsai’s vision to life. The unique story concept, along with the dancers’ performances and special effects, created a mesmerizing audio-visual experience that showcased the fusion of fashion, art, and music. The concert also featured a selection of Tsai’s classic songs spanning her 20-year career, allowing fans to relive their favorite moments.

In addition to the concert, the “First Show Moment – 7/22 Jolin Tsai Special Project” event organized by Migu further deepened the connection between fans and the beloved Taiwanese singer. The event featured interactive activities and special programs, allowing fans to engage with Tsai in a more personal way. Attendees had the opportunity to showcase their own Jolin Tsai-inspired styles, participate in autograph sessions, and join a lively music flash mob. Those unable to attend the concert in person had the chance to join the online Jolin art space in Metaverse Constellation M, where they could win autographed merchandise and share their anticipation for Tsai’s tour.

Migu, a long-standing partner of Jolin Tsai, successfully bridged the gap between online and offline experiences through this special project. By leveraging their insights into fans’ preferences, Migu provided a unique and immersive interactive experience that strengthened the emotional connection between Tsai and her supporters. The event was livestreamed on Migu Video, Migu Music, and Constellation·M Yuanverse, allowing fans from around the world to participate and share their excitement for the tour.

As Jolin Tsai’s music has accompanied fans for decades, her performances have always been highly anticipated. Continually pushing boundaries, Tsai’s collaboration with Migu has once again demonstrated the power of immersive concert experiences. The “First Show Moment – 7/22 Jolin Tsai Special Project” showcased the strength of Migu’s one-stop immersive experience, catering to the diverse preferences of fans and users.

Jolin Tsai’s Ugly Beauty World Tour has come to a successful close, leaving a lasting impression on fans in Guangzhou. As one of Asia’s most iconic pop stars, Tsai continues to captivate audiences with her talent and creativity, and her partnership with Migu has proven to be a winning combination in creating unforgettable concert experiences.

