Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 28, according to foreign media reports, Jon Hamm joined the hit drama “Morning News” in the third season, playing the role of corporate giant Paul Marks, he set his sights on UBA and cast the three protagonists. Corey, Alex, Bradley pulled into his powerful sphere of influence.

Season 3 begins filming this month, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Charlotte Stout (Farsey & Worden, Homeland) New operator, original writer & operator Kerry Evian will serve as a consultant and continue to develop the new season.

The second season of Apple TV+ started on September 17 last year, Steve Carell and others also returned, and Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife” and “Blood Epidemic”) newly joined as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson.

Focusing on the American morning news industry, the series explores the challenges facing the media.

