Home Entertainment Jon Meyer Releases Feathered Flute, Native American Flute Library for Kontakt Player
Entertainment

Jon Meyer Releases Feathered Flute, Native American Flute Library for Kontakt Player

by admin
Jon Meyer Releases Feathered Flute, Native American Flute Library for Kontakt Player

Jon Meyer Releases Feathered Flute, Native American Flute Library for Kontakt Player

Jon Meyer has announced the release of a new Kontakt Player instrument library in partnership with Pianbook Artists. Feathered Flute comes with an inspired library of Native American flute sounds, and also adds some ethereal backings.

Feathered Flute is a cinematic fantasy instrument carved from cedar in the Texas Mountains with a feathery texture and undulating feel. Has an unforgettable and beautiful sound.

The flute used for sampling was handcrafted by Vernon Agold in Kerrville, Texas. I used this instrument in pianobook’s sampled instruments Flute+Violin before, and later turned Spitfire LABS into a virtual instrument called Arctic Swells.

Feathered Flute is now available on Pianobook for $30/EUR/GBP.

Official website:
https://www.pianobook.co.uk/packs/feathered-flute/

See also  gisele bundchen (Introduction to gisele bundchen)_Education News

You may also like

The total box office of the summer file...

From July 31st to August 31st, the fortune...

The 36th Hundred Flowers Awards for Popular Films...

Alfa Romeo, the “American model” arrives and in...

A true restoration of the post-00s workplace growth...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction July 31, 2022

Milan fashion week returns with 67 events, the...

The 7th China-Canada International Film Festival opens and...

“Check in!The pilot film of the second season...

The 10th Hong Kong Themed Film Festival opens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy