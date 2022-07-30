Jon Meyer has announced the release of a new Kontakt Player instrument library in partnership with Pianbook Artists. Feathered Flute comes with an inspired library of Native American flute sounds, and also adds some ethereal backings.

Feathered Flute is a cinematic fantasy instrument carved from cedar in the Texas Mountains with a feathery texture and undulating feel. Has an unforgettable and beautiful sound.

The flute used for sampling was handcrafted by Vernon Agold in Kerrville, Texas. I used this instrument in pianobook’s sampled instruments Flute+Violin before, and later turned Spitfire LABS into a virtual instrument called Arctic Swells.

Feathered Flute is now available on Pianobook for $30/EUR/GBP.

Official website:

https://www.pianobook.co.uk/packs/feathered-flute/