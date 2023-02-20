Home Entertainment Jonathan Majors refuses to go back and watch ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’: Because it would limit my performance
Not long ago, it was reported that Marvel’s latest blockbuster and the first masterpiece of the fifth phase of the MCU “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania” successfully won $200 million in box office in many countries around the world. This time we will focus on the well-known actor who plays the villain Kang the Conqueror Jonathan Majors, reportedly said he refused to watch the film because he thought it would affect his performance in the MCU.

The news first came from the latest interview with Jonathan Majors and Black Girl Nerds. When asked whether he would self-examine his work, Jonathan explained that he devoted himself to every shooting process, and said that he had a practice to get used to not looking back Watch your own work, and add that director Peyton Reed too.

Jonathan thinks that when he doesn’t look back at the work, he won’t be affected by it, because he is always doing everything he can to complete his work, stay focused and own the present, and don’t want to be disappointed or criticized later At that time, he also said in past interviews that he had never watched “Loki”.

In an interview with well-known MTV reporter Josh Horowitz, Jonathan Majors reiterated this point again, and added that part of the reason was that he didn’t want to know which shots the crew finally decided to use in the movie, and he didn’t want to be affected after watching the movie and limit his future. show.

