The independent clothing brand lab.lfe “Virtual Continent” created by popular rapper Jony J was officially launched this month, and brought the first work of lab.lfe 0.1.0 series “Cornworm”. “If this planet is an experimental field, and each continent is just a huge laboratory, how do we view our own existence?” Based on this question, Jony J named his clothing brand lab.lfe “Virtual Continent” . This is an experiment on “existence”, exploring the boundaries of cognition and dimension, combining the rebelliousness generated under the absurd life with the possibility of the future.

lab.lfe conducts each product release with an experimental version, and assigns an experimental number to each product. The 2023 spring and summer products start with “horned worms”, inspired by a subversive and absurd idea. In the laboratory, eyes are installed on horned worms without a visual system, giving it a new tentacles to explore the world. Horned worms, as experimental products, also use experience as an experiment to verify their broken cognitive dimensions and order. The debut of “Hornworm” includes three product series: “Apocalypse”, “Terrene” and “Thriving”. The overall functional style runs through the street fashion, launching jackets, shirts, sports coats, trousers, etc. For single products, functional fabrics, unconventional fabrics, rubber strips and environmentally friendly degradable materials are selected, and many complex pieces are stitched together by regular cutting methods to generate new clothing in the unpredictable testing ground.

It is reported that lab.lfe’s 2023 spring and summer series “hornworm” has landed on the brand’s official online store, and will hold special offline events in Shanghai and Nanjing this month, so stay tuned!

