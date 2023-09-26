Jordan Brand and J Balvin: A Stylish Collaboration for Every Man’s Wardrobe

Jordan Brand and J Balvin Launch New Clothing Series

In an exciting collaboration, Jordan Brand and Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin have unveiled their latest clothing series. This collection boasts simplicity in its design, featuring soft colors and meticulous tailoring, making it suitable for men with a keen sense of style.

The standout pieces in this collection are the jackets and upper body items. One particularly notable item is the Jacket, which seamlessly combines the iconic elements of both Jordan Brand and J Balvin. The jacket features a twill fabric exterior and a satin inner lining, available in two colors: black and pink, both with a stylish shorter cut. These jackets are paired with equally eye-catching trousers in matching colors, boasting an oversized silhouette.

An additional design element that deserves attention is the mesmerizing rendering inspired by the sunset in J Balvin’s hometown of Medellín, which is prominently featured on the Hoodie and T-Shirt. This design motif was previously seen on the highly sought-after Air Jordan 3 joint model, showcasing the singer’s deep affection for his hometown.

Aside from the aforementioned highlights, the collection also includes other noteworthy pieces such as short vests and light-colored knitted jackets. The whole series is now available on SNKRS, making it accessible for those interested in adding a touch of J Balvin’s style to their wardrobe.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike should make sure to check out this collaboration between Jordan Brand and J Balvin, as it combines the best of both worlds – the creativity and talent of the reggaeton superstar and the timeless aesthetics of one of the most iconic sports brands in the world.