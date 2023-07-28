Jordan Brand Unveils Highly-Anticipated 2023 Fall Retro Series

Jordan Brand Unveils Highly Anticipated 2023 Retro Series Shoes

Jordan Brand has recently announced the launch of their new 2023 fall Retro series shoes, featuring an impressive lineup including the iconic Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 8, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, and more. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to a total of 14 new designs hitting the market.

Leading the collection is the Air Jordan 1, which never fails to be the center of attention each season. This time, the Air Jordan 1 comes in two exciting colorways – the dark brown “Palomino” and the women’s exclusive “Praline Black Toe”. Both designs are bound to catch the eye of sneakerheads worldwide.

Next up is the Air Jordan 2, which pays homage to the Air Jordan 3 with its iconic “Black Cement” colorway. Additionally, it introduces a feminine touch with the pink “Soft Pink” edition. The low-cut version, dubbed “Sky J Orange”, draws inspiration from the original Jumpman logo and the breathtaking Chicago skyline.

The Air Jordan 4 introduces two new color schemes that have been causing quite a stir. The “Red Cement” boasts chrome details that grab attention, while the “Frozen Moments” captivates with its unique chrome accents. On the other hand, the Air Jordan 5 makes a comeback after 17 years with the highly sought-after “Burgundy” edition.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the shoe, the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” will also make its return this year, giving fans a chance to relish in nostalgia. Furthermore, the Air Jordan 12 “Field Purple” pays homage to the Los Angeles Lakers, showcasing their signature style. Lastly, the Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” revamps the classic 2005 color scheme, known as the “Neutral Grey”.

Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to the release of these highly anticipated designs on Nike SNKRS, with each design making its debut consecutively starting this week. Stay tuned for more updates on this collection as we bring you the latest news and releases. Sneaker fans are encouraged to keep a close eye on these exciting releases.

