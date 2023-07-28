Home » Jordan Brand Unveils Highly-Anticipated 2023 Fall Retro Series
Entertainment

Jordan Brand Unveils Highly-Anticipated 2023 Fall Retro Series

by admin
Jordan Brand Unveils Highly-Anticipated 2023 Fall Retro Series

Jordan Brand Unveils Highly Anticipated 2023 Retro Series Shoes

Jordan Brand has recently announced the launch of their new 2023 fall Retro series shoes, featuring an impressive lineup including the iconic Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 8, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, and more. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to a total of 14 new designs hitting the market.

Leading the collection is the Air Jordan 1, which never fails to be the center of attention each season. This time, the Air Jordan 1 comes in two exciting colorways – the dark brown “Palomino” and the women’s exclusive “Praline Black Toe”. Both designs are bound to catch the eye of sneakerheads worldwide.

Next up is the Air Jordan 2, which pays homage to the Air Jordan 3 with its iconic “Black Cement” colorway. Additionally, it introduces a feminine touch with the pink “Soft Pink” edition. The low-cut version, dubbed “Sky J Orange”, draws inspiration from the original Jumpman logo and the breathtaking Chicago skyline.

The Air Jordan 4 introduces two new color schemes that have been causing quite a stir. The “Red Cement” boasts chrome details that grab attention, while the “Frozen Moments” captivates with its unique chrome accents. On the other hand, the Air Jordan 5 makes a comeback after 17 years with the highly sought-after “Burgundy” edition.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the shoe, the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” will also make its return this year, giving fans a chance to relish in nostalgia. Furthermore, the Air Jordan 12 “Field Purple” pays homage to the Los Angeles Lakers, showcasing their signature style. Lastly, the Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” revamps the classic 2005 color scheme, known as the “Neutral Grey”.

See also  "Film and Television Shaanxi Army" has launched a new urban drama "A Year Without Work" to be broadcast on April 11

Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to the release of these highly anticipated designs on Nike SNKRS, with each design making its debut consecutively starting this week. Stay tuned for more updates on this collection as we bring you the latest news and releases. Sneaker fans are encouraged to keep a close eye on these exciting releases.

You may also like

Authorial design in Brazil according to Bruno Simões

Bottega Veneta Releases New Short Film ‘All the...

The Mysterious Death of Influencer Yuriby Gómez: Speculations...

REBEKKA RUÉTZ Frühling Sommer 2024 “séla” – Berlin...

Wu Zhengdan: Breaking Boundaries with Acrobatics in Dramatic...

Ago Perrone: Icona di style, and don’t forget...

Armenians and Jews, two parallel genocides

DIESEL Unveils New Store on the Historic Rue...

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Controversial Collaboration: The Story Behind ‘Shaka...

NEW MODEL ARMY – Live album “Sinfonia” with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy