Jorge Almirón spicy before the Superclásico and against the Palmeiras coach: “It’s conflictive”

Boca coach, Jorge Almirón, spoke after the draw against Palmeiras in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals. He maintained that there was superiority, targeted Abel Ferreira and the preview of the Superclásico pulsed.

«What you think doesn’t interest me much, I saw a different game. The technician It is also necessary to talk a lot, it is conflictive.“Almirón said when asked about the statements of the rival coach who stated that the Argentine team’s goal situations were due to errors by the Brazilian team.

«The sensations are very difficult to describe because we played a great game against a great rival. It was complicated, they did not play with a nine and used two wingers, so the midfielders did a huge job and the center backs had no references. The players adjusted it on the field,” Almirón analyzed at a press conference.

And he added: «We stopped well, we recovered the ball quickly and we had transitions to do damage. We had clear chances and they practically did not reach us. On balance we were superior and we deserved to win even if it was by a minimal difference.

Asked about the departure of Valentín Barco, one of the figures of the match, he explained: «He made enormous wear and tear and Janson scores goals. It was to cool legs. “Lucas entered well, Darío (Benedetto) had a chance, the idea was to continue attacking.”

«People saw the effort the team made and supported the entire game. It was incredible what happened today. We had a great game, We deserved to win and now we have to prepare for revenge. We finished whole despite the great physical exhaustion, the series is open and we are going for everything. “We are one step away from the final,” added the Boca coach.

Regarding the situation of Marcos Rojo, who left the field with discomfort, Almirón stated: “It is very premature, studies will be done but I think it is nothing serious although he asked to leave. We will see how he recovers for Sunday and next Thursday. “We have to see how everyone recovers to win on Sunday here at home, which will be a totally different game.”

Almirón, about Boca and the Superclásico

Regarding the lineup he will choose for the Superclásico, he detailed: «It will depend on the physical part. Obviously if I ask them, they will all want to play, but we will evaluate how they are doing because they made a lot of effort and there is very little time. The idea is not for them to get hurt and lose them on Thursday in the return leg.

«People are going to ask to win the Superclásico, I am very clear about it. The one we had to play on River’s field we all know was a robbery. It was a long time ago but I still have it pending, so we hope to win on Sunday,” he concluded.

