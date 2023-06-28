Jorge Capitanich denied having spoken to Emerenciano Sena after his arrest

“It is false of absolute falsehood”with that phrase Jorge Capitanich He denied having had a recent communication with the social leader Emerenciano Sena, arrested for the alleged femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski. In this way, the governor of Chaco defended himself against the accusation made by the prosecutor in the case.

“I ask you not to invent”requested the provincial president during a press conference.

Simultaneously, Capitanich showed newspaper articles with published information about the investigation. “Please can’t be tampered with all the time”, he warned reporters.

The governor spent a large part of his speech trying to deny the version that revealed an alleged compromising communication in the middle of the judicial process. “I have a hard skin in politics. I have endured all kinds of attacks, humiliations of all kinds… but this, please, do not invent anything else“, held.

Likewise, he went to the crossing for the alleged transfers that the organization led by Emerenciano Sena would have received. The judicial investigation reveals amounts close to $141 million, during 2023.

“The truth is that none of these transfers occurred, with the exception of a specific case of a health agreement for the payment of professional fees of $825,000.″, he expressed.

And along the same lines, he added: “All this that was said about the $140 million, all these transfers that were published do not respond to these types of questions.”

Capitanich indicated that the province works with 5,000 organizations that bring together about 30,000 workers. “We execute multiple programs, and therefore the transfer systems are executed with a control and inspection system,” he said.

Cecilia Strzyzowski: Jorge Capitanich was accused of having communicated with Emerenciano Sena

Prosecutor Jorge Cáceres, in charge of the case investigating the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski, did not rule out that there have been calls between Emerenciano Sena and Governor Capitanich after the disappearance and alleged femicide of the young woman.

Everything originated as a result of rumors that circulate among the Chaco community. “As far as we know, there was a close link between the governor and Emerenciano Sena, Therefore, there could be a call or message between them, but I cannot confirm the content.”, launched Cáceres Olivera.





