Jorge Lanata analyzed the ruling party candidates: “Massa is like Chiqui Tapia, he got away thanks to Qatar”

Seven days before the PASO elections in Argentina, Jorge Lanata He decided to give his PPT editorial a different direction and without making it too extensive, he put the direct focus on the candidates of Unión por la Patria. On one side is Juan Grabois and then it appears Sergio Massa as a representation of the unity of the entire official space.

The journalist pointed out that in seven days we will find out “who is the candidate with the most votes, who is the candidate of Together for Change and who is the one who is going to put on the best face of ‘I was like c * lo, but I’m happy for democracy’”, introduced the communicator before charging against the Minister of Economy and his opponent.

«In Kirchnerism, the unknown is what will be the difference between Massa and Grabois. In Sergio’s bunker they are confident: if he hogs votes like twine to pay the Fund, Grabois beats him by effort“Jorge Lanata ironized. For his part, he pointed out that “Grabois asked the Pope to pray for him to reach 8%, but Bergoglio told him: ‘Thank you, that you are a candidate for president already counts as a miracle,'” he mocked.

Following this, the journalist continued with the criticism but now analyzing the recent financing of Qatar to be able to pay the fee to the IMF: “Finally we paid the Fund with a loan from Qatar. The Qataris do not drink alcohol, but for them to sign this it is seen that we caught them half farting, “said the television host.

«In Qatar we won with the Scaleneta and now we come loosening with the sleeve. Massa is like Chiqui Tapia: he got away thanks to Qatar“, Lanata completed in his editorial. In addition, he showed a video of Fernando Espinoza, mayor of La Matanza, together with Cristina Kirchner in the National Senate and regretted the leader’s proposals that he has not complied with so far.

