Jorge Macri valued “the integrity” of Franco Rinaldi

The candidate for head of the PRO government, Jorge Macriassured this Thursday, July 13, that he accepted the resignation of Franco Rinaldi to lead his list of Buenos Aires legislators and stressed that he “he understood that his candidacy could harm” the space proposal.

“I accept the resignation of Franco who thus seeks to end the controversies. As I said, I do not agree or share his past statements that became known recently, although I did accept the apology he made publicly, because I believe in him.”Macri said through his Twitter account.

“Today Franco understood that his candidacy could damage our proposal and he honestly decided to leave his place on the list. I highly value his integrity and for that reason I also value his support. In difficult times is when you get to know the best in people. Thank you Franco,” he added.

Rinaldi’s resignation occurs in the framework of the viralization of new videos with such antisemites.

Likewise, last week other recordings from 2021 were released in which he released homophobic and xenophobic expressions.

These statements were criticized and repudiated on social networks, even by the Radical Civic Union who made a presentation before the Juntos por el Cambio Electoral Board to decline his candidacy.

In this way, the PRO list is headed by Juan Facundo Del Gaisowho belongs to “Vamos Juntos” and is the block leader of the Civic Coalition.

The senator and pre-candidate for Buenos Aires head of government, Martin Lousteauquestioned his internal competitor from the PRO for not having asked his first candidate for legislator to resign, who finally decided to leave that position involved in a new controversy over anti-Semitic expressions.

“We always held the same position. The @FrancoVRinaldi it was not an outburst or a performance, as demonstrated by the multiplicity of videos with grievances for different groups. And someone who had these expressions could not be in Together for Change because he does not represent our values, “emphasized the national legislator.

In his account on the social network Twitter, the UCR leader maintained that his internal competitor Jorge Macri “always considered, and continues to consider, that the apology was enough.”

“So much so, that he did not ask Rinaldi to drop the candidacy, instead resigning when he saw fit. And Jorge Macri thanks him, as if it were a patriotic gesture. Many things are happening in the City that did not happen before and that is a big difference that we have with Jorge Macri,” Lousteau stressed.

“Supporting candidates who have homophobic, classist, racist and anti-Semitic expressions, installing the culture of non-debate, opposing the single ballot or playing with the gray of the Constitution are limits that Together for Change had never crossed”, evaluated the candidate for succeed Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

And I add: “Now it would be good if Jorge Macri agreed to debateso that we can concentrate on contrasting the proposals that we have and allow the porteños to choose more freely”.

