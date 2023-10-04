Jorge Salinas Addresses Concerns About His Drastic Weight Loss and Debunks Illness Rumors

Jorge Salinas Faces Concerns over Drastic Weight Loss, Denies Illness Rumors

Mexican actor Jorge Salinas has sparked concern and criticism on social media due to his recent physical change, particularly his extremely thin appearance. Rumors of a possible illness have begun to circulate following photographs shared by his wife, actress Elizabeth Álvarez. However, Salinas has now decided to address the rumors and reveal the true reasons for his transformation.

In an interview with the program “El Gordo y La Flaca,” the soap opera star, known for his roles in “Mariana de la noche” and “SOS I’m falling in love,” stated that he is aware of the information circulating about his health. However, he strongly denied having any type of illness and reassured fans that he is in perfect condition.

Salinas attributed his drastic weight loss solely to discipline and a commitment to a healthier lifestyle. He explained that he is attempting to regain the physique he had before his participation in the melodrama “SOS I’m falling in love,” for which he had to gain several kilos.

When asked about the public’s perception of his appearance, Salinas confidently stated that he feels better than ever and emphasized that he does not pay attention to what others say about him. He emphasized that he prioritizes his own well-being and feels good about his current state.

Addressing speculation about cosmetic procedures or medications for weight loss, Salinas denied undergoing any such procedures and stated that he stopped taking medications in February. Instead, he follows a rigorous diet and maintains strict discipline in his fitness routine.

Salinas’ wife, Elizabeth Álvarez, had previously defended her husband against criticism. Together, they are focused on their family and Salinas’ health, assuring fans that there is no cause for concern.

Despite the ongoing rumors, Salinas remains determined to maintain his healthier lifestyle and will continue to prioritize his well-being above all else.

In other entertainment news, Colombian singer Karol G recently impressed fans with her new look and announced an upcoming concert at the Azteca Stadium. Additionally, the band Fuerza Regida canceled a concert in Tijuana after receiving death threats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

