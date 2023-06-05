Joshua Gordon’s new photobook “TOY” takes you to explore Japanese toy culture | Hypebeast

Extending from the joint project of the Japanese brand HYSTERIC GLAMOUR and the Australian brand Perks & Mini (PAM), the new photography work “TOY” by the latter’s best friend Joshua Gordon is officially on sale.

“Toys, toys, toys. What is a toy？”——Joshua Gordon

The photobook has a total of 80 pages and aims to explore the fascinating toy culture in Japan. It launched an event to observe the relationship between people and toys at home, and how people and objects establish emotional connections. Handwritten notes are attached to the content. A celebration and celebration of nostalgia, fulfillment, imagination, and a testament to friendship and unadulterated joy in concretizing “toys.”

“What is a Toy? If you ask graffiti artists, they will tell you that a Toy means someone who has no style, no rules, and no technical skills. It is a strong accusation; as for sex, Toy is a person Flying happy tools, all sizes, colors, shapes and materials are possible; and for most people, Toy is a childhood memory, a symbol of comfort, comfort, and companionship… I have always been right I am very interested in the definition of “Toy toys” and their relationship with people.”

“TOY” is now on PAM, Hysteric Glamor online and offline channels, priced at $24, interested readers may wish to buy it.