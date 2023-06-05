Home » Joshua Gordon’s new photobook “TOY” takes you to explore Japanese toy culture | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Joshua Gordon’s new photobook “TOY” takes you to explore Japanese toy culture | Hypebeast

by admin
Joshua Gordon’s new photobook “TOY” takes you to explore Japanese toy culture | Hypebeast

Extending from the joint project of the Japanese brand HYSTERIC GLAMOUR and the Australian brand Perks & Mini (PAM), the new photography work “TOY” by the latter’s best friend Joshua Gordon is officially on sale.

“Toys, toys, toys. What is a toy？”——Joshua Gordon

The photobook has a total of 80 pages and aims to explore the fascinating toy culture in Japan. It launched an event to observe the relationship between people and toys at home, and how people and objects establish emotional connections. Handwritten notes are attached to the content. A celebration and celebration of nostalgia, fulfillment, imagination, and a testament to friendship and unadulterated joy in concretizing “toys.”

“What is a Toy? If you ask graffiti artists, they will tell you that a Toy means someone who has no style, no rules, and no technical skills. It is a strong accusation; as for sex, Toy is a person Flying happy tools, all sizes, colors, shapes and materials are possible; and for most people, Toy is a childhood memory, a symbol of comfort, comfort, and companionship… I have always been right I am very interested in the definition of “Toy toys” and their relationship with people.”

“TOY” is now on PAM, Hysteric Glamor online and offline channels, priced at $24, interested readers may wish to buy it.

See also  2022 zodiac goat fortune

You may also like

Amsterdam, Veermer sets a record: the exhibition closes...

What you have to know

New Balance joins hands with Aimé Leon Dore...

A man from Cordoba suffered an accident in...

Angelini: “We do not agree with the incorporation...

Can “seaweed” be the future of sustainable fashion?...

As of June, what are the two key...

Belgium investigates whether weapons to defend Ukraine ended...

A woman was shot in the head by...

Nana Jacqueline unveils first season of Halo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy