Josué Carrión, Mr. Cash, Speaks on Career, Father’s Health and Television Comeback

Josué Carrión, known as Mr. Cash, is beginning the year with a fresh perspective as he embarks on a new career path while balancing concerns for his father’s health and the possibility of returning to television.

Reflecting on the new year, Carrión expressed newfound enthusiasm for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. “I am a renewed person who comes with great enthusiasm for the not so good and good experiences that I have had,” he said.

Carrión recently obtained certification as a real estate broker in Florida, a career move that he embarked on after leaving his job in television. Despite facing challenges along the way, he successfully passed the licensing exam and is now focused on continuing his professional development in the real estate industry. He has not ruled out expanding his career to Puerto Rico in the future.

While preparing for his new career, Carrión maintains his passion for television and remains open to the possibility of a return to the industry. Despite his departure from TeleOnce, the broadcaster has not closed the door on future television opportunities and continues to maintain relationships with industry executives.

Carrión’s focus on his professional career is also balanced with concern for his father’s health. After a difficult period due to a tragic fall last year, Carrión’s father has been undergoing recovery and care, particularly for his Alzheimer’s condition. Carrión is optimistic about his father’s progress and remains steadfast in his faith throughout these challenging times.

As Carrión looks ahead to what the future holds, he is optimistic about the possibilities that await him both professionally and personally.