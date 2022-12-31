2022 greets us, the new year is just a few hours away, but before saying goodbye definitively between a spoonful of lentils and a glass of sparkling wine, let’s try to retrace it starting from the interactions of Italians online. A journey back in the past twelve months, letting ourselves be guided by likes, shares and comments.

January

It’s presidential election month. Sergio Mattarella’s seven-year term is expiring and the leaders are looking for a successor, only that the various candidates for the Quirinale are pulverized, not through their responsibility, one after the other.

Meanwhile, the rapper Sfera Ebbasta takes the record for the most followed post of the month who on January 12 publishes a selfie on Instagram with his pregnant partner Angelina Fiol Lacour: 1,389,739 interactions, while on the political side it is Giuseppe Conte who disconnects all the others who on 14 January posted on Facebook the absolute opposition of the M5S to a hypothesis by Silvio Berlusconi for the presidency of the Republic: 196,551 are the total interactions.

February

It is the shortest month of the year, yet the one that generated some of the most significant peaks of 2022. The palm of the best performing post ever goes to Fedez, who on February 26th published a photo of his daughter Vittoria on Instagram, collecting 1,921 .174 interactions, only Volodymyr Zelensky’s tweet on the same day. Ukraine has been under attack by Russia for two days and the Ukrainian president posted a video of him walking the streets of Kiev on Twitter to show that the capital is not in the hands of Russian soldiers. The video collects 499,468 and becomes the symbol of resistance because after 10 months it is still the best performing post published by Zelensky.

March

It is definitely the month of Fedez, indeed of the Ferragnez. On March 24, the Milanese rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram that portrays him in the room of the San Raffaele Hospital two days after the delicate surgery he underwent to remove the neuroendocrine tumor on his pancreas: 3,986,682 total interactions in which he collects the solidarity and closeness of the followers. While, only the day before, March 23 is the family photo always posted on Instagram by Chiara Ferragni to wish her daughter Vittoria best wishes to take another ton of reactions: as many as 2.220568. On the political side, however, it is a post on the war published by the former Abruzzo deputy of the M5S Andrea Coletti, which takes the record of the month: on Facebook on March 13 it collects 212,608 interactions.

April

While the usual Fedez, also in April, travels with an average of one million interactions per post on Instagram, among the political leaders who use social channels to wish their followers Easter greetings, it is Giorgia Meloni who takes the largest slice of reaction. In fact, on April 17, the auspicious selfie, published on Facebook, with a bunny in his arms, brings home 49,579 interactions, outdistancing Giuseppe Conte who stops with his Easter post at 42,353.

Maggio

It is more than all the others, the quintessential football month. In Italy the scudetto is awarded and that of last season went to Milan. The Instagram account of the Rossoneri club, which has less than half of the followers compared to the Facebook page, collects the beauty of 2,534,823 reactions on the post dated May 22 in which the conquest of the nineteenth title is celebrated. While, despite being a long-time Milan fan, the political post with the most interactions in May, 122,342, is that of Matteo Salvini who on the 15th of him publishes the photo with his daughter Mirta on the occasion of his first communion on Facebook.

June

It’s the month of new arrivals and goodbyes. Among the first, there is the birth of Gabriel Boschetti Fiol, the eldest son of Sfera Ebbasta and Angelina Fiol who celebrate the happy event with a post published on June 6 on Instagram that gets 1,111,990 reactions. While, on the separation front, there is the farewell to Juventus of Paulo Dybala who leaves Turin after seven years in black and white. The club post published on Instagram on June 30 to thank the Argentine champion manages to generate a total of 582,694. The farewell festival is completed with the separation of what was the golden couple of the M5S, Gigino Di Maio and Giuseppe Conte. On June 23, the former prime minister published the post in which he tried to relaunch the Movement, after the bloody split carried out by the foreign minister who brought over 60 parliamentarians with him, and obtained 55,367 interactions, a decidedly lower than average total.

July

The experience of Mario Draghi and the “extended” majority who supported him at the helm of the country ends and Giorgia Meloni’s climb to the Olympian of likes begins. In the month of July alone, by surveying digital mentions and not social interactions as the former Prime Minister does not have direct accounts, he obtained 633,908 mentions online, of which just under 80% were published on Facebook. In July, however, the most performing “political” post is that of Giorgia against Giorgia. In fact, on the 28th Meloni published her response to the meme posted by the singer Giorgia who criticized her. Meloni’s post manages to total a total of 119,440 interactions.

August

Among the posts that received the most significant number of interactions, there is that of August 13, published by the SuperquarkRai Facebook page to coincide with the death of the journalist and host Piero Angela. A total of 965,521 reactions, just a thousand less than those obtained by the joint post of President Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska last August 24th. It’s Independence Day for Ukraine and the photo of the presidential couple posted on Instagram manages to attract 953,421 interactions.

September

It is the month, willy-nilly, of electoral polarization and, in particular, of TikTok which takes the palmares of interactions. Above all there is Silvio Berlusconi who with his inaugural video, of only 79 seconds a record within the record for the Cavaliere, manages to collect over 10 million views and 866,300 interactions with the post. Competing with the leader of Forza Italia there is, of course, once again Giorgia Meloni. The video of her – just 5 seconds long, published on Sunday 25 September, election day – holding the two melons and the overwritten text “I said everything” – gets around 11 million views and 478,000 total interactions.

October

Everyone, or almost everyone, is chasing the first woman to become Prime Minister. The video posted on Meloni’s TikTok account on the day of the inauguration at Palazzo Chigi and the bell ceremony, last October 23, manages to total 4 million and 600 thousand views despite the 3-minute duration and another 291,700 interactions. While another 306,423 interactions arrive, the same day, simply by changing the profile picture used on the Facebook page.

November

The post published by the Geopop Facebook page is the content with the most interactions published in November on the tragedy that struck the community of Casamicciola on the island of Ischia. There are a total of 103,380 interactions with the video in which Andrea Moccia tries to explain the reasons that may have led to the landslide. Then, another 657,504 are those collected from the farewell post to “grandmother Rosetta” published on the Facebook page of Casa Surace on November 18 and, finally, there are the 286,766 interactions that were absorbed by the post on Facebook by Giorgia Meloni who angrily replied to the controversy over the presence of his daughter Virginia at the G20 in Bali.

December

A month marked by worldwide successes, by the launch of the new single by Fedez and the column by the Prime Minister, Giorgia’s Notes, by the death of Sinisa Mihajlović and Pelè and, on the last day of this year, by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The hashtag #BenedictXVI has already exceeded 6,000 citations on Twitter in just a few hours, all the political leaders who have already published their emotion over the death of the pontiff emeritus on social networks, while there are already over 2,500 mentions of the keyword “Benedict XVI”.