Journey to the Bulgari factory in Valenza, where hands give shape to dreams

Listen to the audio version of the article

The beginning of the hunt for specks of gold in the waters of the nearby Po river is lost in time, while the history of the Valenza district dates back to the dawn of the 19th century, the most important in Italy, Europe and which aspires to become one of the world. In the “goldsmith’s farmhouse”, which stands high in the Pecetto plains, with the rolling hills of Monferrato in the background, Francesco Caramora, considered the founder of the district, opened his workshop. And since 2017 that farmhouse, recovered after years of abandonment, marks the entry into the Bulgari factory, which with its 17,500 square meters is also the largest in Europe and aspires to world record: the extension will be inaugurated in 2024 , with which it will reach a surface area of ​​32 thousand. «We are probably already the largest in the world for jewels in our category – explains Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of the maison –. Today we employ 20% of Valenza’s workforce, but our maximum capacity will be 1,700 people, a figure that we could exceed if we organize two shifts. The construction site is also proof that what we are doing is working.”

The Bulgari factory in Valenza Po (Alessandria)

More than a factory, the atmosphere is that of a campus: the spaces are packed with young people who meet in the many community areas, in the beautiful restaurant, and work in the “islands” that recreate the intimate atmosphere of the laboratories of the past albeit in an immense and very modern structure, home to a complete supply chain, from the metallurgical production of the alloys to the base piece and the following semi-artisan processing phases. A project that has served as an example and driving force for the entire district: Cartier will open its factory there in 2024, the works that will give life to that of the Damiani group continue right across the street.

Jean-Christophe Babin, ad Bulgari (photo © David Atlan)

In these almost alchemical spaces the outcome of ancient techniques such as lost wax casting is followed on monitors. Sophisticated digital machinery alternates with bench vices where the famous Tubogas is born thanks to the sensitivity of the craftsmen’s hands. On the benches the goldsmiths rest their eyes on very powerful microscopes to set diamonds much smaller than a millimetre; the hands use files, pliers and spindles with hot mastic to fix the gems, such as malachite, which becomes eyes for a Serpenti pendant, the collection which celebrated 75 years in 2023 with a series of exhibition-events. «It was a journey that began in Shanghai, which had its main European stop in Milan, and which we will close in 2024 with a major exhibition in a city that I cannot yet reveal – continues Babin -. In every city we had more requests to visit than we could accommodate for safety and space reasons.”

Serpenti necklace in rose gold, onyx and pavé diamonds. The Serpenti motif was launched by Bulgari in 1948, with precious jewel watches to be wrapped around the wrist

An interest also born from the fact that each exhibition featured works of art by local artists and young talents, and that the snake is a symbol belonging to cultures all over the planet: «It is an iconic motif of luxury, one of the very few to be the protagonist of three categories, watches, jewelery and accessories. It has given us results that frankly we would never have expected 10 years ago. But precisely because we believed in it, at the beginning of the year we optimized Valenza’s production, in order to satisfy the growth in demand.” The Cabochon collection was also born in Valenza, the first novelty launched by Bulgari in recent years: «It was designed above all for the Western market, but it is unexpectedly doing very well in Asia too. It pays homage both to ancient art, when gems were only rounded and polished, and to metal, which has always been the protagonist of jewellery, but also has a very contemporary line.”

Bulgari Jewellery Academy

The succession of the two timelines, of the past and the future, also pervades the spaces of the Bulgari Jewelery Academy, where the newly hired goldsmiths learn for around four months before moving on to the “senior” desk, wearing blue sweatshirts from which trees with colored buds instead of leaves. The Bulgari School is also part of the manufacturing expansion project, which will act as a bridge between the two buildings, will be developed and managed with the goldsmithing school of the Il Tarì Goldsmith Center in Marcianise and will represent the first Bulgari professional training school aimed at external students.

Share this: Facebook

X

