“Journey to the West ABC” released character posters Daniel Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Kwan Jiwei and others appeared_Monkey_Drama_Novel

Original title: “Journey to the West ABC” released character posters Daniel Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Kwan Jiwei and others appeared

time network newsDisney+’s new drama “Journey to the West ABC” releases character posters. This series is directed by Liu Yuling and “Shang-Chi” director Destin Cretton. The cast includes Yang Yanyan (“Tropical Rain”), Huang Jinghan (“Ghost in the Shell”) Team”), Guan Jiwei, Xu Weilun, Liu Jing, etc. Michelle Yeoh, Kwan Ji-wei and Xu Weilun played a family of three in “Mother’s Multiverse”, and now they are reunited in the new work.

The Monkey King played by Daniel Wu, Guanyin played by Michelle Yeoh, Wang Jin played by the two male protagonists Ben Wang, and Wei Chen played by Liu Jing, an exchange student, also appeared. The episode will be available on Disney Streaming on May 24 this year.

The play is based on Yang Jinlun’s best-selling comic novel of the same name. The original story revolves around three clues: The Monkey King (Wu Yanzu)’s Havoc in Heaven is a well-known Chinese myth, and the novel presents a fresh American version, with exercises and revenge , There are challenges, there are failures, and there is redemption: the Monkey King has an innate majesty, is proficient in mysterious kung fu and magic, is admired by monkey grandchildren, and is the greatest monkey in the world. But he was not reconciled to being a monkey, he made a big disturbance in the heavenly palace, and wanted to become a god worshiped by people.

