Journeying Beyond Boundaries: Young People’s Pursuit of Movies Across Mountains and Rivers

Traveling across mountains and rivers, let’s go see a movie

China Youth Daily·China Youth Daily reporter Jiang Xiaobin and intern Wan Qimeng

The respect for high-quality movies and the pursuit of theater equipment experience allow today’s young people to travel across mountains and rivers, ranging from more than 100 kilometers to more than 1,000 kilometers in pursuit of a movie. In short, if your love is separated by mountains and seas, mountains and seas can be leveled.

Not long ago, at the IM Cross-Strait Youth Film Festival held in Pingtan, Fujian, at a cafe overlooking the beach at Longwangtou Beach, director Wang Xiaoshuai recalled that when he was a child, there were very few cultural activities and watching movies was a very grand event. “It needs to be in a Go to a fixed place at a fixed time and watch a movie that you don’t have a choice about. Even if it’s shown a second time, you have to watch it.”

From this perspective, he feels that today’s young people are “born rich” and have many choices for watching movies.

Indeed, as of the end of August 2023, the daily business volume of theaters nationwide was 12,000, with 34.56 million screenings in the summer season alone; even for IMAX, as of the end of 2022, IMAX China‘s theater network in Greater China covers more than 210 There are 794 theaters in each city, 762 of which are in mainland China.

“Watching movies at home” is no longer difficult in cities, but many young people still choose to “travel mountains and rivers” to watch a movie. They are either looking for the direction of the film festival, or they are looking for a premiere to bid farewell to their youth, or they just want to experience the light and shadow effects of IMAX… In short, whatever they love is separated by mountains and seas, and mountains and seas can be equal.

The distance traveled for the film festival ranged from more than 100 kilometers to more than 1,000 kilometers.

At the 7th Beijing International Film Festival, Wei Zibo watched 9 movies in 4 days; at the 10th Beijing International Film Festival, he watched 8 movies in 3 days; at the 11th and 12th Beijing International Film Festival, he went for two days each and watched an average of 3 movies a day. .

“Plan it in advance and rush over to watch it when you have time. Of course, you have to leave time for lunch.” Wei Zibo’s trip to the “Special Forces” Film Festival started in 2017. In 7 years, he went to a total of 5 film festivals, the distance traveled for the film festival ranged from more than 100 kilometers to more than 1,000 kilometers.

At this year’s Shanghai International Film Festival, Wei Zibo has a three-day movie viewing schedule. What he is most looking forward to is a movie scheduled for the third day. It is also one of the reasons why he traveled all the way from Hebei to Shanghai – a 4K restored, “City of Sadness” is a hard-to-get ticket.

Because of love, I can travel across mountains and rivers. “The film festival never lacks excellent films!” At the film festival, Wei Zibo was able to see many films that could not be seen in theaters, met many like-minded movie fans, and experienced a celebration-like atmosphere that he could not usually feel. “Watching movies is not only about killing time and entertainment, but also allows me to feel different lifestyles and ways of thinking from various character stories. It also makes me become more delicate and notice more details in life. .” Wei Zibo said.

Every review on his personal public account, every check-in on Douban, every carefully collected movie ticket… Wei Zibo strives to record his experience of “chasing” movies, not letting go of every connection he has with the movie. .

At the 2021 Beijing Film Festival, Wei Zibo’s “movie partner” had a temporary problem. While helping his buddy to issue tickets, he embarked on a movie-watching trip alone. In ticket transfer groups and movie theaters, he made several like-minded friends with whom he is still in contact today. “I am an i person (an introvert), but whenever I talk to them about movies, I can always feel everyone’s enthusiasm. A film festival by myself is not lonely.”

Film festivals also have a special appeal for long-established directors. Wang Xiaoshuai has never heard of citywalk, a hot word on the Internet, but he has actually been practicing it this way. He may have forgotten who he talked about creation with and where he saw the movie. “Anyway, filmmakers and movie theaters may look similar,” but he clearly remembers which film festival was “so fun.”

He recalled the Antalya Golden Orange International Film Festival he attended in Turkey many years ago: “Looking down from the hotel window, there is a large platform with a swimming pool on the platform. There is a big screen beside the swimming pool. People can watch movies in the swimming pool. .There is a beach a few meters away. The beach is very long. There is a bonfire burning every few dozen meters. There is a small bar next to the bonfire with food and drink…”

Pingtan is an island county, and a youth film festival is held on the island. What Wang Xiaoshuai is most concerned about is not the screening or the awards, but the concerts and parties at the beach. “You must first enjoy everything on the beach, and then enjoy the movie. Enough.” Young and hot enough.”

“Deserving of my ten years of youth”

Because she loves science fiction and Nolan, and wanted to check in at the China Film Museum, Zeng Yiyuan came up with the idea of ​​experiencing the original version of IMAX GT, the best generation laser in the country. After two weeks of “staying”, Zeng Yiyuan finally snagged “Oppenheimer”, which is screened once a day at the China Film Museum. Of course, she also knew that it would take nearly two hours one way to get there from school using public transportation – first riding a bicycle, then transferring to the subway, and finally arriving by bus – and when she arrived, she was just in time to check in.

“Oppenheimer” lasts for three hours. After seeing online reviews saying that the movie was a bit boring, Zeng Yiyuan was worried that some viewers would leave midway, which would affect her viewing experience. “It’s rare. There are almost no people playing with mobile phones, and there are no crying children or people coming in and out. The cinema is very quiet throughout the whole process.” The immersive movie-watching atmosphere and the ultimate movie-watching effect made Zeng Yiyuan quickly get involved in the movie among.

When “Avengers 4: Endgame” was released, Chen Xinyi, a 10-year Marvel fan, and her friends were frantically checking their phones just to grab movie tickets for the midnight premiere. “The seats in several IMAX theaters in Dalian that offer a good viewing experience were quickly sold out. I happened to see that there was a premiere at the Pulan store that met all my viewing requirements, so I bought a ticket immediately.”

Pulandian is more than 70 kilometers away from downtown Dalian. Because Chen Xinyi and her friends had too many people, they finally chose to take the train. “First take the light rail and then transfer to the train. The green train is still a green train. It takes nearly two hours in total. But it won’t be troublesome. It’s worth the sweat you put in for your hobby.” Chen Xinyi said.

On the way there, Chen Xinyi and her friends kept excitedly predicting the ending of the movie. When the movie ended at around 3 a.m., she didn’t have time to grieve over the death of her favorite hero, so she rushed to the train station because she had to go back to school at 8 a.m. “Everyone was speechless on the way back. Maybe they were too tired from running around, or maybe they were still immersed in the plot.” When they got off the bus, Chen Xinyi and her friend just patted each other on the shoulders and returned to normal life. .

“I traveled so far just to watch a movie. If you ask me, do I regret it? The answer is no regrets at all.” Chen Xinyi has been waiting for this moment for ten years, and she believes that the experience of watching a movie in a special theater and sharing the excitement with like-minded fans is worth every effort and journey. She is dedicated to chasing her passion for movies, no matter the distance or the obstacles.

In conclusion, the love for high-quality movies and the desire to experience the best theater equipment have driven today’s young people to travel long distances to watch movies. From attending film festivals to seeking out premieres and special screenings, these young movie enthusiasts are willing to make the effort and go the distance to indulge in their passion. As the saying goes, “If your love is separated by mountains and seas, mountains and seas can be leveled.” For these dedicated movie lovers, nothing can stand in the way of their love for cinema.

