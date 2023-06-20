Home » Joy, a member of the popular girl group Red Velvet, has finally recovered after two months of recuperation. She will restart her activities and return to the healing show “Animal Farm” – KSD 韩星网(星)
I can finally see Joy’s sunny smile again~! TAT

According to the latest news, Joy, a member of the popular girl group Red Velvet under SM Entertainment, has recovered and will resume her performing arts activities.

In April of this year, due to poor physical condition, the company issued a statement stating that the doctor suggested that Joy needs to receive treatment and stabilize his physical condition, and finally decided to suspend all performing arts activities. Today, after two months of recuperation, it is announced that Joy has recovered and will start again Activities, the first project to come back is the show “Animal Farm” that she hosted regularly before, and I would like to thank the fans for their patience.

(Source: IG@_imyour_joy)

The official stated that Joy has recovered and received sufficient rest. After discussing with the medical team, she decided to return to the event. Thanks to all the fans who supported Joy. The company will also do its best to support Joy so that she can be healthy and healthy. Meet everyone.

(Source: IG@_imyour_joy)

