Jozef Van Wissem & Jim Jarmusch – American Landscapes

Jozef van Wissem and Jim Jarmusch walk through together American Landscapeswhich turned out to be as dark and oppressive as invitingly open as a drone ambient with avant-garde folk aura like a symbiosis of Gustavo Santaolalla and Earth feel

There are dark, shaded landscapes in potential score areas, creating profound images in front of the inner eye, which, however, only appear as barren, desolate and empty at first glance as the perfectly fitting, atmospheric artwork anticipates in terms of the atmosphere created. At the latest when Jozef van Wissem introduces his anachronistic lute as a redeeming motif in the first two (composed in 2022) open-ended compositions, a hopeful, curious and, yes, also lively, playful spirit of optimism can be felt in American Landscapes figure out when Cleveland with abstract radiator warmth in a lonely cold, mystical in front of the shimmering guitar figures, the lute as a light on the horizon turns into a motivating companion, or in Akron the feedback of the feedback is just as loud as the surreal melodic approaches until van Wissem’s instrument reconciles again.

In the 22nd of the 40 minutes playing time (separately created) the lute wanders immediately in a forgiving, unexcited nonchalance, acts as a bellwether driven without rushing, at least lets the gaze wander in constant movement – until after five minutes the abrupt twist into the contemplative sedentary life. From the veranda, van Wissem falls prey to the monotonously hypnotizing repetition, to which Jarmusch’s guitar (which, as always, competently follows the genre rules, but also not very original) meanders in a rambling manner, allowing the mind to wander, while Jozef only shifts his motif to a limited extent – the constant repetition also thwarts the transcendence, because whenever the theme of the sound comes too dominantly to the fore of perception, this can also be annoying and pull on the patient’s patience and forcibly curtail the imaginative pull effect of the mental cinema.

More annoying, however, is the once again hard cut five minutes before the end back to the opening frame, which now indicates that it is pregnant with more noise hatching, but does not develop any consistency and so unnaturally tries from – which successfully continues the work of both parties – American Landscapes releases without letting the effect it creates have a lasting effect beyond the borders of the record. Nevertheless, in terms of scoring, it is sufficient to round up between the points.

