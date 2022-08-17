Gathering imagination and inspiring new adventures, Universal Studios collaborates with designers to launch a selection of Universal Designers. With the theme of “Future 2022”, the classic IP is re-interpreted, giving you a fresh vision of inspiration. The second round of Future 2022, imagination continues to dominate, this time brings Felix the cat reinterpreted by JT Studio, a star IP born in the golden age of mime, casually posing the same pose as the master, traveling through time, classic reproduction street.
Felix the cat was born in 1919 and has been around for more than 100 years. A popular animated character, Felix the cat is curious and creative. Felix the cat, whose popularity once surpassed the movie star, is also known as the first real animated movie star. Felix the cat was born in the golden age of mime.
JT STUDIO UNIVERSAL FUTURE 2022 FELIX THE CAT
Designed and created by Jei Tseng
Product size: 33cm
Product ratio: 1/6
Product material: PVC, ABS, clothes
Product List:
Crutch x1
Felix Mask x1
bag x1
Speaker x1
hat x1
Bracket x1
Product limited: limited to 300 pieces
Official price: 2100 yuan
Estimated shipments: Q2 2023
