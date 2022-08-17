Home Entertainment JT STUDIO UNIVERSAL Universal Pictures Felix the cat joint 1/6 movable trend doll_Product_Future_Jei
Original title: JT STUDIO UNIVERSAL Universal Pictures Felix the cat joint 1/6 movable trend doll

Gathering imagination and inspiring new adventures, Universal Studios collaborates with designers to launch a selection of Universal Designers. With the theme of “Future 2022”, the classic IP is re-interpreted, giving you a fresh vision of inspiration. The second round of Future 2022, imagination continues to dominate, this time brings Felix the cat reinterpreted by JT Studio, a star IP born in the golden age of mime, casually posing the same pose as the master, traveling through time, classic reproduction street.

Felix the cat was born in 1919 and has been around for more than 100 years. A popular animated character, Felix the cat is curious and creative. Felix the cat, whose popularity once surpassed the movie star, is also known as the first real animated movie star. Felix the cat was born in the golden age of mime.

JT STUDIO UNIVERSAL FUTURE 2022 FELIX THE CAT

Designed and created by Jei Tseng

Product size: 33cm

Product ratio: 1/6

Product material: PVC, ABS, clothes

Product List:

Crutch x1

Felix Mask x1

bag x1

Speaker x1

hat x1

Bracket x1

Product limited: limited to 300 pieces

Official price: 2100 yuan

Estimated shipments: Q2 2023

