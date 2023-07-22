Juan Carlos Ulloa Opens Up About His Life in the US: From Undocumented Immigrant to Entrepreneur

Title: Greissy Ortega’s Brother Reveals Struggles and Success in the United States

Subtitle: Juan Carlos Ulloa, known as the “Sincere Partner,” discusses his sister’s controversial refusal of tickets from Magaly Medina

Juan Carlos Ulloa, famously known as the “Sincere Partner,” recently appeared on Magaly Tv La Firme to shed light on his sister, Greissy Ortega’s, refusal of tickets arranged by Magaly Medina. This incident occurred after Greissy Ortega reached out for help following a problem with her husband, Ítalo Villaseca.

Greissy Ortega, who now resides in the United States, has been struggling to make ends meet. The interview revealed that she takes no interest in working, however, she seeks to support herself and her young son ever since they arrived in the country as undocumented immigrants, having crossed the border with Mexico illegally.

Life in the United States has proven challenging for the Ortega family. Ulloa disclosed that the cost of living is high, with the cheapest rent for an apartment being $2,800. Despite the obstacles, he emphasized that with relentless effort and perseverance, it is feasible to lead a comfortable life. However, he also disclosed that, for three months, he and his son had to live in their car and utilize fast-food restaurant bathrooms for bathing.

Ulloa shared that he has taken up selling coconuts as a source of income. He revealed his collection of fruit boxes in his room, which he shares with his young son. Ulloa also mentioned that he lives with fellow immigrants, each having their own room and access to amenities such as television.

Aside from selling coconuts, the “Sincere Partner” also highlighted his versatile skills. Through TikTok videos, he showcased his ability to fix electrical appliances and carry out plumbing and construction work. Ulloa stressed that in the United States, finding work is not difficult, and people are willing to undertake various jobs to earn a living. He contrasted his work ethic with his sister, who he claims does nothing.

During the interview, Magaly Medina argued that Greissy Ortega’s responsibilities as a mother prevent her from working like her brother. However, Ulloa countered by stating that in the United States, the government covers childcare costs for those in need.

This discussion has brought to light the challenges faced by Greissy Ortega and her brother, Juan Carlos Ulloa, in their pursuit of a better life in the United States. Their stories serve as a reminder of the struggles many immigrants encounter while striving to create a brighter future for themselves and their families.

