Title: Greissy Ortega’s Pregnancy Announcement Triggers Accusations of Manipulation

Subtitle: Juan Carlos Ulloa sheds light on the truth behind Greissy Ortega’s shocking revelation

After the recent news of Greissy Ortega’s fourth pregnancy, following her confession on the Lady Guillén program, the production team of Magaly Medina’s show decided to invite Juan Carlos Ulloa to provide insight into the situation. Ulloa, based on his own experiences, revealed what he believes to be Ortega’s true intentions behind her supposed pregnancy.

Claiming that Ortega aims to victimize herself and place blame on her sister and arch-nemesis for a potential loss due to her fragile emotional state, Ulloa expressed concern about his sister, Milena Zárate. He urged her to take care of herself as Ortega’s actions could negatively impact their relationship, stating, “Milena might be blamed for losing her baby because of the stress caused by Ortega.”

Magaly Medina, appearing somewhat skeptical, inquired if it was possible for Zárate to go to such extremes. Shockingly, Ulloa revealed that Ortega had even gone as far as fabricating a meeting with her own mother at the age of 9, solely aiming to exploit legal benefits.

Ulloa also speculated that Ortega’s desire to leave the United States is an indication of her lack of ambition and determination to succeed. He emphasized that while the country might not be easy, it also isn’t impossible to thrive for those willing to put in the effort.

This new development in the ongoing saga surrounding Greissy Ortega’s personal life has sparked further discussions. It remains to be seen what the repercussions will be for both Ortega and her sister Milena Zárate.

