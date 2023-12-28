Home » Juan Diego Covarrubias and wife Renata Haro share news of third pregnancy
Entertainment

Juan Diego Covarrubias and wife Renata Haro share news of third pregnancy

by admin
Juan Diego Covarrubias and wife Renata Haro share news of third pregnancy

Actor Juan Diego Covarrubias has surprised fans with the announcement that he and his wife, Renata Haro, are expecting their third child. The couple welcomed their second daughter in November 2022, making this news unexpected for their followers.

“We are going to be 5,” Juan Diego shared on social media along with a family photograph and hearts. The announcement was met with an outpour of congratulations from Internet users and friends, with actor Luis Gatica humorously commenting, “Other? Congratulations. Don’t you have TV?”

The ‘Frozen Rent’ actor and his influencer wife also joked about the possibility of having even more children, with Juan Diego sharing that they do have TV but “they don’t turn it on as much.” The couple expressed their excitement about expanding their family, with Juan Diego jokingly telling his wife that they are “a soccer team.”

Fans have been quick to send their well-wishes to the growing family, and it is clear that Juan Diego and Renata are overjoyed at the prospect of becoming parents for the third time. Congratulations have been pouring in for the actor and his wife, as they anxiously await the arrival of their newest addition.

See also  Should we screen the genome of babies for hereditary diseases? - Health

You may also like

TAAG Angola Airlines reinforces aircraft fleet

With Helnwein art points the finger at violence...

Zhang Kefan’s Lyrical Golden Song ‘Museum of Amnesia’...

What does the Pacaembu Stadium have to do...

The Ultimate Guide to Your 2024 Lucky Charm,...

Carry Goossens comes to Sint-Truiden with a theater...

Exploring the Nostalgia in Anime Eyes: “Pluto” and...

New York Times Vs. ChatGPT

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín’s Unforgettable Family Trip...

TikTok’s Influence on Gender Identity: An Interview with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy