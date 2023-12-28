Juan Diego Covarrubias and wife Renata Haro share news of third pregnancy

Actor Juan Diego Covarrubias has surprised fans with the announcement that he and his wife, Renata Haro, are expecting their third child. The couple welcomed their second daughter in November 2022, making this news unexpected for their followers.

“We are going to be 5,” Juan Diego shared on social media along with a family photograph and hearts. The announcement was met with an outpour of congratulations from Internet users and friends, with actor Luis Gatica humorously commenting, “Other? Congratulations. Don’t you have TV?”

The ‘Frozen Rent’ actor and his influencer wife also joked about the possibility of having even more children, with Juan Diego sharing that they do have TV but “they don’t turn it on as much.” The couple expressed their excitement about expanding their family, with Juan Diego jokingly telling his wife that they are “a soccer team.”

Fans have been quick to send their well-wishes to the growing family, and it is clear that Juan Diego and Renata are overjoyed at the prospect of becoming parents for the third time. Congratulations have been pouring in for the actor and his wife, as they anxiously await the arrival of their newest addition.

