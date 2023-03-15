As she always does, Juana Repetto opened her heart in her Instagram stories and shared a difficult moment she is going through with her son Toribio, who started the first grade of primary school.

The influencer who always looks to her followers for an ear, an accompaniment, a support, in matters related to motherhood, published a series of stories in which she revealed her frustration at the behavior of her son in this new school stage.

“You know that I like to share the post with you, even when everything is not rosy. I know that this brings us closer and sometimes it relieves us to know that we are not alone, ”Sebastián Graviotto’s wife began by saying in the stories.

“He enters the school well, calm, he went to the house of several classmates and everything was super good. But at school he is behaving with a behavior that shows that he would not be having a good time, which is what worries me the most, “continued the daughter of Reina Reech and Nicolás Repetto.

As I commented, Toribio is not finding it easy to adapt to the dynamics of first grade, nor to the group in general. “Much love, patience, listen, validate and work at home what you can,” said Juana, visibly concerned.

In another story, Repetto added, in relation to how she feels about what is happening to her eldest son: “Meanwhile I… frustrated, anguished, worried, taking care of myself, blaming myself, rethinking myself.”

“I was already wrong in the approach to the subject and I recapitulated, I corrected. And here I keep thinking about resources to accompany him in the best possible way, ”she commented to close, making a mea culpa.