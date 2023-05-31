Home » Judge Bento was suspended by the Judicial Council
Entertainment

Judge Bento was suspended by the Judicial Council

by admin
Judge Bento was suspended by the Judicial Council

The federal judge with electoral competence of Mendoza Walter Ricardo Bento was suspended this Wednesday from his duties by the Council of the Magistracy, which decided to promote his dismissal process for “bad performance” of his position.

The decision was made unanimously during a Council plenary chaired by Horacio Rosatti, in which there was only partial dissent in the 19 votes of those present, Télam reported.

Criminal justice investigates Bento as the leader of an illicit association.

Days ago, the Council’s Prosecution Commission approved the start of the dismissal process of the Mendoza judge for the alleged poor performance of his duties.

In parallel to the Council’s process, Bento will face a trial against him on July 26, accused of charging prisoners for drug trafficking and smuggling in exchange for benefits.

See also  "Defence of Bisounours", "crying over the arbitration": the ex-coach of Évreux condemns the club for image damage

You may also like

Santiago Maratea’s trust for Independent: the IGJ declared...

Of course Youxi announced the 2023 film list...

About the relationship between Zhang Han and Jiao...

New discovery on the Titanic: a gold necklace...

More than 100 children’s film lists are assembled,...

Another company was pre-awarded to continue with the...

Honghu Shaw Primary School in Zhengxiang District: Lian...

Spaniard Fernando Alonso will go in search of...

618 Open! Haier Smart Home joins hands with...

A jockey who had an accident in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy