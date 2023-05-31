Judge Bento was suspended by the Judicial Council

The federal judge with electoral competence of Mendoza Walter Ricardo Bento was suspended this Wednesday from his duties by the Council of the Magistracy, which decided to promote his dismissal process for “bad performance” of his position.

The decision was made unanimously during a Council plenary chaired by Horacio Rosatti, in which there was only partial dissent in the 19 votes of those present, Télam reported.

Criminal justice investigates Bento as the leader of an illicit association.

Days ago, the Council’s Prosecution Commission approved the start of the dismissal process of the Mendoza judge for the alleged poor performance of his duties.

In parallel to the Council’s process, Bento will face a trial against him on July 26, accused of charging prisoners for drug trafficking and smuggling in exchange for benefits.