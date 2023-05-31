Judge endorses and Llaryora wants to expand its use to municipalities

The two gubernatorial candidates with the best chances of coming to power in the elections on June 25 endorse the decision of the Córdoba Police to incorporate non-lethal weapons such as pistols that shoot pepper spray. They also agree to the use of the Tasers already owned by the Ether group.

Luis Juez, candidate for Together for Change, stressed that he supports the use of “any weapon of deterrence that allows the Police to avoid a specific danger.”

However, the opposition candidate highlighted that the priority in the case of the Córdoba Police is to strengthen training and preparation: “Even this type of non-lethal weapon must be used by trained personnel, because it can cause serious injuries, and what What is happening is that today the police officers do not even have instructions for the use of traditional weapons and that in fact the Police do not have a firing range”, he indicated.

Repeatedly, Judge pointed out that the deficit in police instruction is a debt of the 24 years of Peronism in power.

Martín Llaryora, candidate of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, considered the decision of the Córdoba Police very positive and assured that he will decisively promote the incorporation of this type of equipment, not only in the security forces of the Province but also in citizen security forces. of the municipalities.

“Municipalities have been making investments in cell phones, in cameras, in the salaries of the people who patrol, and what I am proposing is that in my government we will also promote legal changes that give the mayors the power to act with non-professional weapons. and the funds they need to better equip their citizen security patrols,” Llaryora said.

He stressed that the municipal police constitute a first level of action and that by acting in the control and prevention of infractions, the crimes that are usually later associated with these behaviors can also be avoided. “What I propose is a strengthening of the action capacity of these municipal forces: with resources, with training, with technology and with non-lethal weapons like these that the Police are beginning to incorporate,” he reiterated.

libertarian support

The two Libertarian candidates also endorsed the use of those weapons. “Yes, I agree with the use of pepper spray guns to suppress petty street crime. If I am governor, I would continue to use it, but I would also implement a much more severe policy of social containment and application of the law according to current regulations,” replied Rodolfo Eiben, candidate of the Liberal Democratic Development Front.

For his part, Agustín Spaccesi, candidate for governor of La Libertad Avanza, spoke in favor of equipping the Police with more Tasers and pepper spray pistols, because they allow police personnel to make an increased use of force. “Today, the Córdoba Police officers work with their hands or with a lethal weapon such as the regulation weapon, and we agree to equip them with other weapons,” he said. He also stressed that it is not just about adding instruments, but about the training that must be given to the agents.

In the antipodes of those positions favorable to the incorporation of non-lethal weapons, Liliana Olivero, candidate of the Left-Unity Front, flatly rejected the announcement made yesterday by the Córdoba Police.

“Both Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s Taser pistols and Juan Schiaretti and Martín Llaryora’s pepper spray pistols are advertisements to simulate that they are doing something against insecurity: before it was with a heavy hand and now it is with a soft hand,” said Olivero, who He stressed that “they only think about policies to repress while they execute a brutal adjustment and do nothing against the abuses of the Police.” He considered that, rather than investing in guns, the priority is to invest in health, education and social housing.

This newspaper also requested the opinion of Federico Alesandri, candidate for governor of the Kirchnerist Creo en Córdoba de Todos, but it was not possible to obtain his opinion.

None of the candidates consulted objected to the opportunity of the Córdoba Police announcement or questioned the Government for a launch of this type in the middle of an electoral campaign whose main agenda, and until now exclusive, is insecurity.