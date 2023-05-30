Home » Judge hits 2 home runs as Yankees beat Mariners 10-4


SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit two home runs and stole one on the field as he leapt for a catch over the wall as the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Monday.

Domingo Germán pitched into the seventh inning in his first start after serving a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance on the mound.

Judge was one of several Yankees hitters who had big nights, the biggest against Seattle rookie Bryce Miller. Judge’s first home run of the third inning was a two-run drive near the foul pole in left field to give New York a 3-1 lead.

The slugger settled for a double off the wall in the fifth, but fared better on his next try. His 17th home run of the season came in the seventh off Juan Then and he avoided Jarred Kelenic’s glove that bounced over the wall in left field.

Judge reached 31 multi-homer games at home and it was his first since May 15 in Toronto.

For the Yankees, Venezuelans Gleyber Torres 6-2 with two runs scored, Oswaldo Cabrera 5-0.

For the Mariners, the Dominicans Julio Rodríguez 4-2 with a run scored and three RBIs, Teoscar Hernández 4-1 with an RBI. The Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez of 3-0. Panamanian José Caballero 2-0 with a run scored.

