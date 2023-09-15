Judge Preska closed the case and ordered that Argentina pay more than US$ 16,000 million

The New York judge in charge of the case, Loretta Preska, presented this Friday her final ruling in the case for the expropriation of YPF and ratified that Argentina must pay more than 16 billion dollars.

The judge signed her final resolution to close the case, shortly after rejecting the presentation made by the Argentine government to try to pay 15.1 billion dollars.

Ruling by YPF: Cristina Ferrnández’s criticisms

The definition became known after the public criticism made by Vice President Cristina Kirchner against the United States Justice and the “vulture funds” for the ruling against Argentina for the renationalization of the oil company during her government, in 2012.

“There is an old aphorism that says… ‘There are three things that cannot be hidden for long: the sun, the moon and the truth,’” the vice president wrote from her X account (former Twitter), thus breaking the silence that had been in the midst of the electoral campaign for some time now, just over a month before the elections

“And if you don’t believe me, watch and listen to US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a US House Oversight Committee hearing, alleging bribes by Paul Singer to a member of the Supreme Court that ruled in favor of the Vulture Funds and against our country for the handsome sum of 2.4 billion dollars,” he continued.

Next, Cristina Kirchner stated: “Don’t let them lie to you anymore. This is how, in the US Judiciary, rulings are achieved in favor of Vulture Funds and against Argentina, your country.

On September 8, the day the ruling was released, Cristina only reposted the words of the current governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, who in 2012 was vice minister of Economy and was the one who sent to the National Congress the measure that was approved by the legislators from the ruling party and some from the opposition

Argentina proposed paying 15.1 billion dollars to the Burford law firm, which obtained a favorable ruling for 16 billion dollars in the trial in which the expropriation of YPF was discussed.

