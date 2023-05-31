Judge: The Minister of Agriculture of our government will be from the Liaison Table

Luis Juez reiterated that in the case of winning the elections for governor on June 25, the Minister of Agriculture “will be a representative of the Liaison Table.”

“We need each of you to put the prestige that you have built in your lives and help us achieve the opportunity we need to govern our beloved Córdoba,” said the Together for Change candidate, according to Cadena 3.

Thanks to the leaders, militants, friends and all the people of Cordoba who give us the necessary strength to face the change that Río Cuarto and Córdoba need.

It’s time to live better, it’s time for change. It’s our time. pic.twitter.com/qnsdcw1e57 — Luis Judge (@ljuez) May 31, 2023

“You have to help me so that I am the governor of all Cordoba, without distinctions of any kind,” he said at the ceremony held at the Luis Pasteur club in the southern city of the province.

The candidate for lieutenant governor Marcos Carasso, and the radical leaders Antonio Rins and Juan Jure, among others, participated in the launching ceremony in Río Cuarto.