Jujuy: just a sample of how difficult it will be

The episodes of violence in Jujuy refer to December 2017, when thehe government of Mauricio Macri advanced with its false pension reform project (It was just a change in the formula for updating assets). He went down in history with the unverifiable record of the “14 tons of stones” against the National Congress.

Cristina Kirchner against Morales: “The repressive madness is his responsibility”

Macrí had been legitimized two months earlier at the polls and seemed to have consolidated his long-term project. The pension initiative was being debated in Deputies while a crowd demonstrated in the surroundings of the legislative palace. It soon led to an attempted assault on the building and a disproportionate attack on the City police. The Chamber of Deputies almost reproduced that scenario, with legislators at nothing to physically attack each other. Chaos.

Gerardo Morales has just won in Jujuy. His candidate, the Minister of Finance Carlos Sadir obtained almost 50% of the votes in the May elections for governor. More than doubled the votes of the Frente de Todos, the main opposition in a province where the non-Kirchnerist left has been growing for years. Like Macri in 17Morales sHe was strengthened politically and advanced with his reform agenda, Constitution included, before the transfer of command, scheduled for December. The heart of the reform aims to regulate social protest and control of the lands of native communities rich in natural resources. The lithium business. The first wave of protests, on Sunday, was accompanied by repression and made the governor promise that he would review two articles of the bill.

Morales is campaigning, it is still not clear for what. Four days after the closing of the lists for the PASO, the governor is the best candidate that radicalism has to dispute the internal one for president in JxC in what represents a rickety offer, a characterization that includes him. hIt’s been days since his name has been heard to accompany Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the formula and face Patricia Bullrich. It seems to be the roof of her.

Gerardo Morales: The protest in Jujuy is the laboratory of Together for Change in the national government

The escalation that Morales has imposed on his reform agenda is linked to this scenario of struggle for power. Falcon assimilated to pigeons in the ornithological jargon of Together for Change, the governor does not stop showing his willingness to regain control of the streets and the protests. The response so far has been…a spiraling of protests. There were detainees in the march over the weekend, including journalists, and the explosion this morning in front of the Legislature. The opposition has organized itself logistically and discursively around this debate. Chaos.

The situation in Jujuy alters Rodríguez Larreta’s plans on the threshold of making the formulas official. Larreta’s exit, however, was to go forward. The Buenos Aires head of government came out this Monday on social networks to support Morales and accompany his decision to “bring order and apply the law” in Jujuy. He did it again this morning, charging Kirchnerism with responsibility for the incidents around the Legislature.

What is happening in Jujuy is an example of what Kirchnerism is capable of resisting change. Hand in hand with Milagro Sala they went out to break the entire Provincial Legislature where a constitutional reform decided by the people through their… pic.twitter.com/h334QkIg6n — Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (@horaciorlarreta) June 20, 2023

Larreta seems to have understood that hehe episodes in Jujuy are an opportunity to show a tough profile in the face of the protests. A way to dispute Bullrich’s electorate, turned into a champion of the narrative of order. A place that only discusses with the unclassifiable Javier Milei.

The will is an essential attribute of a political leader and is nourished by votes. There is an undeniable shift in audiences -according to Bernard Manin’s category- to the right of the political spectrum; the polls say so and the silent majority says so. The political supply is responding to that demand.

What happens in Jujuy is a photo of the film that is being shown while waiting for the next government. The coming agenda imposes a severe adjustment of public accounts and an economic stabilization plan whose weight will fall on the shoulders of the entire society, including the middle classes that feed these narratives. For whoever comes to government – hawk, dove or whatever bird – the reform agenda will have a reactive response.

What we see in Jujuy shows that nothing is going to be easy.

