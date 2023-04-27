Jujuy: they gave him life imprisonment for poisoning his ex-girlfriend with pesticides

A man was sentenced today to life imprisonment for the femicide of Camila Peñalva, murdered in March 2020 in the Jujuy town of Huacalera, when the murderer entered his ex-partner’s home and poisoned her with pesticides.

The ruling handed down by the Criminal Court 1 fell on Ángel Roberto Quipildor, criminally responsible for the crimes of “homicide triply aggravated by the relationship, the use of poison and a woman when the act is perpetrated by a man and involves violence of gender”, to the detriment of Mayra Camila Peñalva.

The woman’s murder took on a greater public status due to the claim of the victim’s relatives and later of women’s groups from the Quebrada de Humahuaca, who requested the investigation as a femicide, because at first an expert from the Judiciary , slipped that death had been caused by a “bronchial aspiration”.

The femicide of Peñalva

Following the complaints made, the prosecutor’s office indicated that on March 5, 2020, between approximately 1 and 6 in the morning, Peñalva was with his children inside his home in the town of Huacalera, 100 kilometers to the east. north of the Jujuy capital.

In that circumstance, Quipildor, the victim’s ex-partner and father of one of her daughters, arrived at the house aboard a high-capacity Cross-type motorcycle, which he left parked outside the house.

Subsequently, the attacker entered the building and after having a discussion with the woman, with clear intentions of ending her life and showing total contempt, proceeded to supply her with a pesticide-type poison.

This caused Mayra Peñalva a decreased sensory function due to acute intoxication with multiple organ failure and then the femicide, taking advantage of the victim’s unconsciousness, placed her face down on one of the beds, over their daughter, where due to an asphyxia by suffocation the woman lost her life.

After committing the crime, the defendant immediately fled aboard the motorcycle on which he had arrived at the house.

The Court was made up of Alejandra Tolaba -procedure president-, Felicia Barrios, and Judge Luciano Yapura, who resolved the maximum sentence for the defendant after analyzing the testimonial statements and the evidence provided during the oral and public trial.

“This sentence is an emblematic case in Jujuy, because it is a death announced due to the violence that Quipildor exerted on Camila,” Mariana Vargas, the plaintiff lawyer, told Télam after the verdict was announced.

On this point, he specified that the young woman from Quebrada had warned an aunt that “if something happened to her, the only one responsible” would be her “ex-partner.”

Peñalva’s femicide occurred in the presence of her children, one of whom “recounted on the same day how the events occurred,” and the lawyer added that the case “was made invisible by an autopsy report from one of the experts who raised that death was due to a bronchial aspiration.”

The “false” report by the expert Alba caused the complaint to launch a criminal complaint against the judicial official from Jujuy because “it really causes deep concern and highlights the situation of impunity.”

“Thanks to the struggle of Camila Peñalva’s relatives, it was confirmed by an expert that there were pesticides in the woman’s body,” Vargas completed.

Later, he concluded that, during the debate, “it was possible to demonstrate that it was a femicide, to determine who was the victim and who was the murderer,” which he considered a “great triumph” for the women’s movements.

During the arguments stage, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Marcelo Cuellar, requested life imprisonment for the defendant; meanwhile, the plaintiff lawyer, Mariana Vargas, requested the same sentence.

Finally, Tulio Llelo Vilte, who acted as the technical defense of Ángel Roberto Quipildor, requested the outright acquittal of his client.

