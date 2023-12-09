Home » Julia Roberts Opens Up About Her Experience with Psychedelic Mushrooms
Entertainment

Julia Roberts Opens Up About Her Experience with Psychedelic Mushrooms

by admin
Julia Roberts Opens Up About Her Experience with Psychedelic Mushrooms

Julia Roberts Confesses to Using Psychedelic Mushrooms

In a surprising revelation, iconic actress Julia Roberts confessed to using psychedelic mushrooms during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The “Pretty Woman” star participated in the show’s “Plead the Fifth” segment, where guests must answer at least two of three difficult and compromising questions. When asked by presenter Andy Cohen what the hardest drug she had ever tried was, Roberts, after a brief hesitation, admitted to trying psychedelic mushrooms. She described the experience as “pleasant,” adding a joking warning to viewers: “Kids, don’t try this at home!”

This candid moment is just one example of the actress’s openness when addressing personal topics during the show. Roberts also shared about her family conversations on drugs, her past dealing with addiction rumors, and her work in the recently released Netflix apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind.”

Roberts’ confession about drug use also resonates with her past, as she faced speculation about alleged addiction problems over 30 years ago. In 1991, she vehemently denied the rumors in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, categorically denying having a drug addiction. The Academy Award-winning actress emphasized her commitment to a drug-free life and has been open about approaching the subject with her teenage twins and son.

The actress recently starred in the Netflix apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind” alongside Ethan Hawke. The film is based on the best-selling novel by Rumaan Alam, depicting a seemingly idyllic vacation turning apocalyptic on Long Island.

While Roberts’ revelation about drug use came as a surprise to many, her willingness to address personal topics openly has been praised by fans and the industry alike.

You may also like

Vienna Johann Strauss Waltz Orchestra to Enchant Beijing...

DJ Doraemon and Lokowat are Bate1 Prod

Hello Vidente Presents Horoscope Predictions for December 13,...

Eternal Four Seasons Concert Delights Audience at Hainan...

These are the best restaurants – Top 10...

Thalía’s New Song ‘Choro’ Faces Plagiarism Accusations Compared...

Cars, how important is the brand? Here are...

From Jeanne Lanvin to Nancy Cunard: The Enduring...

Sarah Connor: Cleavage madness in close-up! Singer takes...

“The Big Bang Theory” Star Kate Micucci Reveals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy