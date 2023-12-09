Julia Roberts Opens Up About Her Experience with Psychedelic Mushrooms

Julia Roberts Confesses to Using Psychedelic Mushrooms

In a surprising revelation, iconic actress Julia Roberts confessed to using psychedelic mushrooms during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The “Pretty Woman” star participated in the show’s “Plead the Fifth” segment, where guests must answer at least two of three difficult and compromising questions. When asked by presenter Andy Cohen what the hardest drug she had ever tried was, Roberts, after a brief hesitation, admitted to trying psychedelic mushrooms. She described the experience as “pleasant,” adding a joking warning to viewers: “Kids, don’t try this at home!”

This candid moment is just one example of the actress’s openness when addressing personal topics during the show. Roberts also shared about her family conversations on drugs, her past dealing with addiction rumors, and her work in the recently released Netflix apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind.”

Roberts’ confession about drug use also resonates with her past, as she faced speculation about alleged addiction problems over 30 years ago. In 1991, she vehemently denied the rumors in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, categorically denying having a drug addiction. The Academy Award-winning actress emphasized her commitment to a drug-free life and has been open about approaching the subject with her teenage twins and son.

The actress recently starred in the Netflix apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind” alongside Ethan Hawke. The film is based on the best-selling novel by Rumaan Alam, depicting a seemingly idyllic vacation turning apocalyptic on Long Island.

While Roberts’ revelation about drug use came as a surprise to many, her willingness to address personal topics openly has been praised by fans and the industry alike.