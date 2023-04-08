He Manchester City’s offensive power in the Premier League was demonstrated one more time with a superb performance by Norwegian Erling Haaland and another scoring appearance by Julián Álavarez in the resounding victory over Southampton on date 30 of the Premier League.

Those led by Pep Guardiola added a new victory that allows them to stay five points behind the leader Arsenal, that tomorrow they will have a complicated duel against Liverpool.

He Araña came on in the second half and scored from a penalty in City’s 4-1 win as a visitor to the cast where the Argentine Carlos Alcaraz, who was a starter, plays.

23 minutes into the second half, Álvarez entered for the Norwegian Erling Haaland, author of two goals with which he already has 30 in the Premier.

The Cordovan world champion in Qatar 2022 he kicked the penalty that they did to the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne and scored the fourth goal for those of Manchester.

Haaland opened the account at the end of the first half and scored his team’s third goal with an excellent definition of scissors. Jack Grealish converted the second both from City.







