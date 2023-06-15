Julián won $3 million and told what surgery he likes to do the most

This Wednesday in The 8 steps of the three million, Julián Drago won $3 million. The surgeon from Lomas de Zamora was very happy and excited and even celebrated with some people who were behind the camera, but who did not want to appear publicly.

In the first question of the contest, the man explained what his daily work is about: “I am a surgeon. I really like liver, pancreas and bile duct surgery, but for now I only do general surgery. I like these types of surgeries because they are usually the most complicated”.

The specialist advanced safely and cautiously and reached the final with many correct answers. Before moving to the last step, the man had to choose his next opponent. The dispute was between David, the market worker, and Barbara, the waxer.

“If you don’t win the $3 million, who wins the jackpot?” Guido Kaczka asked. “How difficult Guido, how difficult… but David has already won. I want Bárbara to go up, ”Julián replied. In this way, David was left halfway and could not compete to win $6 million.

The 8 steps: Will Julián return for the $6 million?

“What an ending, my God! Obligatory question: What is more difficult, the operating room or being here?” Marcelo Polino, who was officiating on the jury, wanted to know. “The truth is here. In the operating room one is more used to it and is calmer”, Julián responded very nervously.

In the middle of the final questions, Pampita wanted to know why they had signed up for the program and Julian said that his parents encouraged him to do so.

“It was a classic, at dinner with the old people. You saw that for your parents you are the smartest and they convinced me, ”he revealed. “They were quite right! Look where you got to, ”said the panelist.

In the end, Julián answered the last question correctly and won the grand prize. “What a great game you played, Julián!” The driver exclaimed loudly. “Thank you Guido, terrible what is lived here. Super intense, but super cute. Thank you all. Crazy. We are going back for the $6 million”, expressed the excited winner.