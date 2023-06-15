Home » Julián won $3 million and told what surgery he likes to do the most
Entertainment

Julián won $3 million and told what surgery he likes to do the most

by admin
Julián won $3 million and told what surgery he likes to do the most

This Wednesday in The 8 steps of the three million, Julián Drago won $3 million. The surgeon from Lomas de Zamora was very happy and excited and even celebrated with some people who were behind the camera, but who did not want to appear publicly.

In the first question of the contest, the man explained what his daily work is about: “I am a surgeon. I really like liver, pancreas and bile duct surgery, but for now I only do general surgery. I like these types of surgeries because they are usually the most complicated”.

The specialist advanced safely and cautiously and reached the final with many correct answers. Before moving to the last step, the man had to choose his next opponent. The dispute was between David, the market worker, and Barbara, the waxer.

“If you don’t win the $3 million, who wins the jackpot?” Guido Kaczka asked. “How difficult Guido, how difficult… but David has already won. I want Bárbara to go up, ”Julián replied. In this way, David was left halfway and could not compete to win $6 million.

The 8 steps: Will Julián return for the $6 million?

“What an ending, my God! Obligatory question: What is more difficult, the operating room or being here?” Marcelo Polino, who was officiating on the jury, wanted to know. “The truth is here. In the operating room one is more used to it and is calmer”, Julián responded very nervously.

Nicole Neumann

In the middle of the final questions, Pampita wanted to know why they had signed up for the program and Julian said that his parents encouraged him to do so.

See also  Italian film director Tonadore receives Vatican Medal for Art - Vatican News

“It was a classic, at dinner with the old people. You saw that for your parents you are the smartest and they convinced me, ”he revealed. “They were quite right! Look where you got to, ”said the panelist.

In the end, Julián answered the last question correctly and won the grand prize. “What a great game you played, Julián!” The driver exclaimed loudly. “Thank you Guido, terrible what is lived here. Super intense, but super cute. Thank you all. Crazy. We are going back for the $6 million”, expressed the excited winner.

You may also like

The movie “In the Name of the Father”...

After the 7.8 inflation in May, a bond...

Davines accelerates on ethics and the environment and...

CHENEY CHAN 2023 “Dragon Dive Rose” high-end fashion...

Unión por la Patria was formed and there...

Iron Man, the billionaire, playboy and superhero turns...

David suffered the same thing as Eugenia and...

Uncovering the secret behind the organizer of the...

Why is the INDEC inflation for May not...

Beginning to fully infiltrate the industry AI will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy