Julian Zietlow: Lightning baby for fitness influencer and friend Kate? | Entertainment

by admin
Always something going on with these two…

Fitness-Freak Julian Zietlow (38) and his “spiritual wife” Kate Kolosavskaia (25) keep their followers busy. This time with a posting that makes fans fall from all clouds – at least until the resolution …

In your Instagram-Story shows Kate a document that appears to have come from a medical lab. The 25-year-old writes: “The test result says: ‘Pregnancy: yes'”.

Kate’s alleged proof of her pregnancy

Photo: Instagram/katekolossovskaia

So is the lightning baby now following the lightning relationship with Julian?

But there’s a catch: The posted document is in Russian – so many fans probably can’t immediately check what REALLY says on it.

However, some followers are able to read the document for themselves – and unmask Kate’s “translation” as wrong. “It just says she’s had a pregnancy before: yes. She (deliberately) mistranslated it,” commented one user. In fact, Kate is already a mother.

Other users also explain: The document does NOT show that Kate is pregnant. “She lied,” puts one user in a nutshell.

Alina Schulte im Hoff and Julian Zietlow were THE flagship fitness influencer couple for years

Alina Schulte im Hoff and Julian Zietlow were THE flagship fitness influencer couple for years

Photo: alina_schulte_im_hoff/Instagram

Why is the Russian-born fooling her more than 48,000 followers? That remains her secret.

The followers only know one thing: since Julian from his still wife Alina Schulte im Hoff (36) separated and enjoys life with Kate, he shows confused behavior.

The influencer claimed he was using hard drugs, had joined a cult. The father of two children recently joined the podcasters, speaking without taboos about sex, erect penises and venereal diseases. Also present: friend Kate.

This is where you will find content from Instagram

In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent.

Recently, Julian and his “spiritual wife” have also been active on the erotic portal “OnlyFans”. For just under 45 euros a month, he and Kate promise intimate insights into their love life.

The followers are still shocked by the lifestyle of the fitness guru, commenting on Instagram stunned by his behavior and that of his girlfriend.

So the supposedly positive “pregnancy test” is just one more item in a long list of oddities…

