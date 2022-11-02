Writer Julie Powell died in New York State at the age of 49. She had become famous in the USA thanks to her food blog, signed by Julia Child, in which she had presented a recipe every day, which she had then given life to a book. The story inspired a successful film, released in 2009 and directed by Nora Ephron (also screenwriter), Julia and Juliewith Amy Adams as the cook-writer and Meryl Streep as her alter ego.

Powell died of cardiac arrest on October 26 at her home in upstate New York New York Times. Her death was confirmed by Judy Clain, Executive Editor of Little, Brown and Company: “She was a brilliant writer and a bold and original person and she will not be forgotten – he commented -. We are sending our deepest condolences to all who have known and loved Julie, both personally and through the deep bonds she has formed with her readers. ”