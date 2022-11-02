Home Entertainment Julie Powell died aged 49 the author of the book “Julie and Julia”
Entertainment

Julie Powell died aged 49 the author of the book “Julie and Julia”

by admin
Julie Powell died aged 49 the author of the book “Julie and Julia”

Writer Julie Powell died in New York State at the age of 49. She had become famous in the USA thanks to her food blog, signed by Julia Child, in which she had presented a recipe every day, which she had then given life to a book. The story inspired a successful film, released in 2009 and directed by Nora Ephron (also screenwriter), Julia and Juliewith Amy Adams as the cook-writer and Meryl Streep as her alter ego.

Powell died of cardiac arrest on October 26 at her home in upstate New York New York Times. Her death was confirmed by Judy Clain, Executive Editor of Little, Brown and Company: “She was a brilliant writer and a bold and original person and she will not be forgotten – he commented -. We are sending our deepest condolences to all who have known and loved Julie, both personally and through the deep bonds she has formed with her readers. ”

See also  The new world record: the 135 million euro car. Inspired by Stirling Moss

You may also like

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low’s Latest...

The weather is cold, how to wear sneakers,...

Incentives are back: from the government up to...

The 4th Hainan Island International Film Festival Venture...

Teach you beauty | Why doesn’t your sweater...

Entering the semi-finals and still not regaining word...

TWICE cancels the 7th anniversary fan meeting due...

Male Star Street Shooting | The content of...

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Top Ten Billboard Singles Chart,...

Disney Songsong “dresses” cute 11.18 Beijing Heshenghui grandly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy