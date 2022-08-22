Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Original title: Julie’s dress, Liu Tao’s pleated skirt, Kendou’s The Row skirt, I want them all! ! ![海报街拍]

Friends, have a great weekend!

A preview: This week’s street photography is super rich in quantity, and the quality is also touching. In Europe and the United States, there are strong hot mom pears and DIY expert Zhu sister to surprise you. In Chinese, Sister Tao, who I haven’t seen for a long time, brought us the “ink painting style” look full of goddess, while cousin and CiCi are still trying to interpret the fashion trend for everyone.

Finally, there is the distinctive style of Copenhagen Fashion Week street shooting array, brush! rise! Come!

On August 9, local time, Bella Hadid appeared in New York

Shoes: Givenchy

Ring: The M Jewelers

Generation Z New Yorker Babe opens.

Looking at this fitness look, it’s another day of self-discipline! This pair of sneakers is quite special, and it looks good on the feet. It’s a bit grassy!

When the editor looked at the big picture, I felt that the little star sticker on Beibei’s face was very popular, but later I found out that it was an acne sticker😂.

On August 15, local time, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman appeared in New York

Shoes: Nicole Saldana

Ring: The M Jewelers

Wow, this abs, sigh, sigh

~Beibei’s yellow and white gradient top is very fresh, with a sense of cooling with a lemon scent.

On August 12, local time, Emily Ratajkowski appeared in New York

包：Lesportsac

Shoes: Vans

Sunglasses: Szade

Socks: Nike

Stroller: Doona

Honey pear is really good for walking the dog with a baby~ The braided braid is youthful and energetic! A baby carriage that lifts the bb, and the hot mom is right.

‍‍On August 12, local time, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared in New York

T-shirt: Rza

Skirt: R13

Bag: Gucci

Boots: Y/Project

Sunglasses: Rick Owens

This pair is here to meet music manager Jay Brown, is there hope for a new song?

The structure of Ri Ri’s denim shorts and denim boots has been studied for a long time by the editor wearing glasses. The snake-pattern bag and the shirt of “A security guard” are still inexplicably matched; it is said that he has been a big deal recently, and everyone has finished the street shooting. Remember to check out our coverage at Popcorn.

On August 12, local time, Alicia Keys appeared in New York

Sister Gun signed autographs for fans after attending the concert. This look is Blingbling from head to toe. In addition to the many sequins on the hairline, the sandals are also covered with sequins.

On August 11, local time, Julia Fox appeared in Los Angeles

Another set of pictures that she has to look at while clutching her phone in a hurry. Sister Zhu now regards the street as her runway, and every time she wears clothes with a little fabric and poses sexy.

Does this set of latex Look connected with metal rings have the taste of Machina?

‍On August 17, local time, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber appeared in Los Angeles

Boots: GIA BORGHINI

Sunglasses: Balenciaga

Bieber has been busy on concert tour recently, and Beaver has been with him all the time. I knock, knock, knock!

A tight little black dress with over-the-knee boots is really sexy and handsome. Bieber’s body is very autumnal.

On August 17, local time, Eiza Gonzalez appeared in California

Boots: Presidio Liberty

Sunglasses: Prada

Mei Niu unlocked a Cuban collar shirt to match with cowboy boots with a star pattern, she became playful and handsome, and wanted to Copy.

On August 17, local time, Emma Roberts appeared in Los Angeles

Dress: Zara

Package: Celine

Shoes: Valentino

Sunglasses: Raen

Emma’s street shots are too rare now, there are two sets this week, and they are all released for you to see.

This All Black look is still her usual level. The puff-sleeved little black dress is paired with loafers, which is the legendary “subtraction to create a sense of luxury”.

On August 15, local time, Emma Roberts appeared in Los Angeles

The second set of color matching is quite rich. The pink small floral puff sleeve dress is so cute. She also tied a ball head and tied a Barbie pink sweater on her body for matching. The editor has an opinion on this pair of red drag children, how about you?

On August 16, local time, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler appeared in Los Angeles

“Elvis” is finally not filming but is dating Kaimei! Rumors of the couple breaking up in a different frame are flying all over the sky, and the result is that the two of them become crazy and crooked and show their affection – breaking the rumors.

While Kaimei’s set is a bit casual, the color matching is a little high-end, which is suitable for going to the art gallery to see the exhibition.

On August 15, local time, Angelina Jolie and Knox appeared in Los Angeles

Dress: Vince

Bag: Dior

Sandals: Valentino

Have you found that Julie is really suitable for a lady’s holiday style, so she wears it so lazily and comfortably, how comfortable it is.

A pure white dress with an off-white bag and sandals is beautiful to shine.

On August 15, local time, Kendall Jenner appeared in Los Angeles

Bags & Skirts & Shoes: The Row

Sunglasses: Dmy By Dmy

Today is “The Row Bean”, the black and blue gradient skirt is like the sea under the night, quiet and deep. I feel that this is on the way to Sold Out, I want it🙋!

On August 16, local time, Kendall Jenner appeared in West Hollywood

Yoga Pants: Alo

Sunglasses: Dmy By Dmy

Kettle: 818 TEQUILA

Fitness Bean Skin +1, she has recently started her career and said that her tequila brand announced its entry into the country this week. It has opened up the domestic market so quickly. The beauty is neat and efficient. of.

On August 12, local time, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham appeared in West Hollywood

Top: Saint Laurent

Shoes: Valentino

Package: CHANEL

Nicola’s new hairstyle, the editor doesn’t look at it very much! But it’s still pretty good-looking, and the black and white bow suit is cute and sexy. In contrast, the editor wanted to knock on the head of Zabu: Stand up straight!

On August 13, local time, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas appeared in Miami

White Suit: Sami Miro Vintage

Package: Louis Vuitton

Shoes: THE ATTICO

Sunglasses: Ochre Lane

Feifei is so good, she can show off her belly with confidence in less than a month after giving birth to her second child! A little perspective white retro suit, matched with a bag of the same hair color and high-heeled sandals, so harmonious.

On August 15, local time, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appeared in Malibu

鞋：Comme des Garcons x Nike Shox

The young couple went on a date at Lucky’s restaurant, and the silver-gray style echoed a little. Recently, there have been some high-frequency couple outfits, and it is sweet to hold hands all the time.

On August 12, Liu Tao appeared at Chengdu Airport

Top & skirt: GIADA

Bag: Saint Laurent

It’s been a long time since I saw Sister Tao, so I’ll give her the opening!

The group was well dressed and photographed well. A whole “ink painting” temperament goddess, elegant and capable, so beautiful!

‍On August 14th, Liu Wen appeared at Beijing Airport

Jeans: EMOTIONAL WORLD

Package: CHANEL

Shoes: Dr.Martens x Rick Owens

Shuang Liu together ~ black vest with stitched jeans, casual and fashionable, is the same cousin Style as always, the luggage tag editor has the same style! Go home and turn it over and hang it.

On August 12, spring and summer appeared in Beijing

Top: VRG GRL

Bag & earrings: Prada

Shoes: Jil Sander

This spring and summer is a very simple and casual look. It looks very refreshing with a ball head, which is very suitable for catching a plane.

On August 16, Song Yanfei appeared in Beijing

Total Look：RALPH LAUREN

CiCi’s camouflage color is very sassy, ​​the belt is a bit Y2K, and the overall tone is retro, as if there are female warriors who came through?

On August 17, Zeng Keni appeared at Beijing Airport

Sets & Necklaces & Earrings & Rings: PXYZ

Bag: Givenchy

Shoes: Ocai

The gradient green suit looks so handsome, with some details, the silver necklace adds a bit of coldness, and the eyes are full of energy! From the front, the female stars are really curly, and this is another abs holder.

On August 16, Rainie Yang appeared at Changsha Airport

The tailored shirt is matched with jeans, pink shoes + green bag, it is a quirky look~ BTW, Rainie’s face is so small (it seems to have a small head special effect when she is dressed loosely), this head and body is better than the editor. Click like.

On August 16, Shen Mengchen appeared in Beijing

Package: CHANEL

Our domestic stars wear clothes, and they really have a strong sense of seasonal ritual. The plaid, which is necessary for autumn, is already the second one to unlock. With white T and loafer shoes, the most 🔥 “garbage bag” is slung on the shoulder, which is fashionable.

On August 15, Ma Yili appeared at Shanghai Airport

Sister’s all-white Look looks very cool, and there is a bit of her unique ability in the coolness! And recently, she officially announced her participation in the new variety show “Leaping to the High-level Workplace”. Interested children’s shoes should pay attention.

Finally, a summary of Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Shooting!

The sunshine and architecture of this city always give people an ancient and peaceful feeling, so many fashion designers choose to play with the color-beige and white outfits are not only gentle and temperamental, but also blend into the urban background 🤍.

Then, take a look at the microcosm of this year’s fashion trends, yes, they are all condensed.

Still confused about what to buy? Just follow them!

Who can beat them? Today’s hollow group is sexy and innovative, let’s face the refreshing.

It’s over! After reading it, remember to go to the comment area to score, and the editor will move the small bench to wait for you.