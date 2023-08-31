Julieta Cazzuchelli and Christian Nodal Open Up about their Relationship and Parenthood Journey

Julieta Cazzuchelli and Christian Nodal, two popular singers, are expecting their first child in the coming days. In an interview with Vogue magazine in Mexico, the couple opened up about their relationship and how it has changed for the better. Nodal expressed his admiration and love for Cazzuchelli, stating, “I admire her a lot, I respect her a lot, and I love her with all my being.” He also acknowledged that becoming a father has brought positive changes to his life and that he is preparing to give his daughter the best. Cazzuchelli, on the other hand, expressed her excitement about their baby experiencing a peaceful and calm home, as well as their country and city lifestyles. The couple is eagerly waiting for their daughter’s arrival and are adjusting their schedules to spend quality time with her. Nodal, who has been known for his compulsive work nature, has learned to prioritize and organize his artistic commitments to enjoy the first few months of their baby’s life. He also praised Cazzuchelli for her struggles as an artist and her strong stance on feminism. The couple’s deep respect and admiration for each other reflect their excitement about raising their child together. However, the name of the baby has not been revealed yet.

