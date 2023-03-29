Sincere, spontaneous and openly. This is how it has been shown from the beginning Juliet Poggioto ex-participants of Big Brother who came in third place in the final vote, behind Marcos and Nacho. Now, already outside the most famous house in the country, the artist spoke in front of the cameras in relation to what she experienced in reality.

It was in “Cortá Por Lozano”, the cycle that Vero Lozano leads through the Telefe screen, where the young woman made reference in the first instance, to what she found outside. «I am very happy, very happy. I already wanted to know the outside. When Santi entered the dinner and showed us that video from outside, we were very shocked, “she launched.

“It was so much more than we expected. From that day on, I couldn’t sleep. It was 5 months and 10 days”, clarified the ex-participant of Big Brother. “What was the hardest part?” they asked. “It was living with unknown people, understanding that each one has his bad mood, his days, that things happened to him in life and that is why they are like that,” she clarified.

“Then, the little things of coexistence, obviously,” said Julieta Poggio, always ready to say what she thinks in front of anyone. «With Alfa our relationship was special. I feel that from the beginning it was not… », she launched, implying that it was complicated. He immediately went for more. “Afterwards I became very attached to him because he began to show another part of himself,” she clarified.

“I was happy and grateful. Then when Cami came in, she changed and saw everything negative. He saw everything badly, he criticized a lot… So I said ‘why did I stay with him so much if I knew it was like that?’ Later I see him at the wedding excited, hugging me and it gives me tenderness. Everything with Alfa is strange, “sentenced the former Big Brother.