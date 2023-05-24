Julieta Poggio could join Marcos Ginocchio in the Floricienta spin off

After confirming that Cris Morena will launch a series spin off of Floricienta call MargaritaMuch was said about the participation of Marcos Ginocchio, the winner of Big Brother, in it. Now, Julieta Poggio joined the rumors.

The versions that Poggio would have been summoned arise from the fact that the former participant of the Telefe reality show studied acting and musical comedy and, in the past, when she was little, was one of the members of the children’s series spoiled.

In this context, and due to the desire that Poggio has expressed to continue his path in musical comedy and the world of acting, Ángel de Brito expressed on his Instagram account that Julieta would have been summoned to Margarita.

Ángel de Brito assured that Julieta Poggio was summoned by Cris Morena to be part of “Margarita”. (Photo: Screenshot)

“Is the couple that everyone wants with Marcos coming?” Asked the LAM driver, adding: “Both called by Cris for the sequel to Floricienta.”

It was also rumored that Isabel Macedo and María Laura Torres Oviedo, Delfina and Malala respectively in the original series, would be part of the cast. As reported, the strip will be dedicated to children and can be seen on the HBO platform.

Floricienta’s return to the screen

In the preview of the possible spin off called Margaritathe children’s novel that was a success returns to the screen: it is about Floricienta. It will become available on one of the digital platforms. The good news is that both seasons will be available from this Friday.

It was one of Cris Morena’s most popular dramas along with Almost angels y Rebelde Waand. It aired in 2004 and 2005 with Florencia Bertotti starring alongside Juan Gil Navarro and Fabio Di Tomaso in the first and second seasons, respectively.