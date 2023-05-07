Julieta Poggio made her debut in Fuerza Bruta: she broke walls and flew through the air

This Saturday, Julieta Poggio made her debut in Fuerza Bruta and displayed all her talent on stage. Nacho Castañares, Daniela Celis, “la Tora” Villar, Marcos Ginocchio, Thiago Medina, Romina Uhrig, their former classmates Big BrotherThey went to see her and were impressed with her performance.

Through Instagram stories, the model shared some videos of the backstage of Aven, the show that the company displays in Buenos Aires. She also uploaded some of the most momentous moments of her participation: from breaking walls from a moving platform to flying through the air while holding on to her castmates.

“I think we all already know that she is very talented and that she has a lot of charisma, but today more than anything I want us to give her a round of applause because she is a good person. Juli Poggio!”, Said the director of the cast towards the end of the show.

“Thank you very much for coming. The truth is that I am very grateful to this entire team. In addition to being beautiful people, they are very talented and they do as they do because of how they are. Thanks to my family and everyone who always supported me. I am living a dream and it is thanks to you”, expressed the ex-sister very excited.

Through Instagram posts, her boyfriend Lucca Bardelli congratulated her on her performance and was very proud of her girlfriend’s work. On her part, her former classmates from GH they showered her with praise. “You are giant”, wrote “la Tora”. “My God, I love you Poggio Julieta,” said Nacho.