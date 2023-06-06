Julio De Vido: “If there is a finger, the electoral catastrophe will be inevitable”

The former Minister of Planning, Julio De Vidolaunched strong criticism against the president Alberto Fernandez as he laid down his stance on what to do with the Internal Front of All. “If there is a finger, the electoral catastrophe is going to be inevitable,” she said.

The former official of the governments of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner reiterated his questions about the disputes over the candidacies in Peronism and demanded a broad internal one. “If you go at a STEP with everyone, there may be a better result than expected,” De Vido said.

Julio De Vido: “Peronism has a lot of names with nothing behind”

“Not everything has been said in Peronism. There are figures like Capitanich that should be shown more and not be a marginal comment. He has a program with which I partly agree, he deserves to be heard and to be in the internship,” he commented, interviewed by Carlos Pagni in the program Odyssey which is issued by LN+.

Along these lines, De Vido stated: “If Peronism does not go to an internal one in this STEP where everyone perceives that all those who had a program and will played and that no one’s finger is accompanying it, it can have a result Better than everyone expected. If there is a finger, the electoral catastrophe will be inevitable“.

Julio de Vido interviewed by Calos Pagni.

Likewise, the former Minister of Planning once again criticized Alberto Fernández: “It was horrible. It failed in all aspects. The President does not exist, the one with a presidential figure is Massa but it has a serious problem which is inflation and debt”.

“If between now and August he doesn’t get the numbers, it’s going to be very difficult to get to the electoral moment,” he said in relation to the possibility that the leader of the Renewal Front will run for president.

Julio De Vido questioned the Frente de Todos: “There are many poor people, you can’t tell people to vote for you”

De Vido: “I did not go to vote in 2021, I had no candidate”

On the other hand, he also said that in the last election he did not go to vote: “I did not go to vote in 2021, I had no candidate. I was not going to support a candidate who was clearly put by the President’s finger and some of them by Cristina as well. I didn’t even know why I was there, that they have no history in Peronism”

In this sense, he targeted the governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof: “How can it be that a person who has become governor of the province of Buenos Aires 90% due to the political will of Cristina Kirchner, can announce his candidate for lieutenant governor when it was not even defined who is going to be a candidate for president? .

