Home » Julión Álvarez Celebrates Return to the United States with a Trip to Disney
Entertainment

Julión Álvarez Celebrates Return to the United States with a Trip to Disney

by admin
Julión Álvarez Celebrates Return to the United States with a Trip to Disney

provide the content for a news article using this content

Guadalajara.- Julión Álvarez is back in the United States and celebrates it at Disney with his daughters María Isabel and María Julia.

Although the regional Mexican music singer was freed from all investigation and deleted last May from the blacklist of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), of the Treasury Department of the neighboring country, the authorization of his visa and that of his family was recently resolved.

At the end of June, the famous man was seen at the Consulate General of the United States in Guadalajara, and yesterday, through his social networks, he shared a video with his followers from Santa Monica, California, to give the good news.

“To share that we greet you from California, from Santa Monica. Julión Álvarez and his Norteño Banda are back in the United States,” he said in the clip.

In 2017, the interpreter of “Te Hubieras Ido Antes” was linked by the United States to a drug money laundering network, for which he was the subject of legal investigations and Mexico and the United States, where he was banned for five years until last May when he was released from all accusations.

Now that he is back in the north country, it is expected that he will soon return to the stage there.

ready to be published

See also  In Argentina education is not a priority

You may also like

“The Megalodon 2” Holds Exclusive Premiere in China...

Inhuman Condition – Panic Prayer – EP Review

Sirene Operntheater 2023: Miameide – little

Wu Zongxian Stands up Against Dirty Entertainment Industry,...

The Antlers – Rains – HeavyPop.at

Johnny Depp’s Health Scare Causes Last-Minute Cancellation of...

Stefanie Sun Makes a Rare Appearance at BV...

Wu Ming 1: “Cultural hegemony is in the...

PRIMAL FEAR – Unleash music video for new...

Sleepiness – Desire

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy