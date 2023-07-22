Julión Álvarez Celebrates Return to the United States with a Trip to Disney

provide the content for a news article using this content

Guadalajara.- Julión Álvarez is back in the United States and celebrates it at Disney with his daughters María Isabel and María Julia.

Although the regional Mexican music singer was freed from all investigation and deleted last May from the blacklist of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), of the Treasury Department of the neighboring country, the authorization of his visa and that of his family was recently resolved.

At the end of June, the famous man was seen at the Consulate General of the United States in Guadalajara, and yesterday, through his social networks, he shared a video with his followers from Santa Monica, California, to give the good news.

“To share that we greet you from California, from Santa Monica. Julión Álvarez and his Norteño Banda are back in the United States,” he said in the clip.

In 2017, the interpreter of “Te Hubieras Ido Antes” was linked by the United States to a drug money laundering network, for which he was the subject of legal investigations and Mexico and the United States, where he was banned for five years until last May when he was released from all accusations.

Now that he is back in the north country, it is expected that he will soon return to the stage there.

